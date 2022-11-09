During the final part of Indie World in November 2022, Devolver Digital announced that Inscryptionthe card game with roguelike elements and psychological horror, will also arrive on Nintendo Switchwith release date set for December 1, 2022.

Developed by Daniel Mullins, also author of The Hex and Pony Island, Inscryption looks like a peculiar psychological horror with the structure of a card gamecomplete with Escape Room-style puzzles and roguelike elements.

Inscryption was released on PC for Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and Humble Store in October last year. The game has conquered critics and audiences, reaching 1 million copies sold just two months after its launch and triumphing in the GDC and IGF Awards 2022.

We at Multiplayer.it have also awarded Inscryption in our review by Nicola Armondi, who states:

“Fresh, intense and challenging without being complex; that’s how we would define Inscryption. The Mullins Adventure, edited by Devolver Digital, is a card game but also an escape room. Card battles are fast, fun and extremely varied. The rules are continually expanding, keeping us always at attention, while a series of small puzzles break the rhythm in the right way. In the background there is also an interesting, exciting, well-acted plot. The great mystery hidden in Inscryption asks to be revealed and we advise you to do so. “