Sharjah (Union)

The new edition of the Sharjah Museums Authority, entitled “Ancient Inscriptions and Writings in the Emirate of Sharjah… A Comparative Analytical Study,” authored by Khaled Hussein Saleh Mansour, Senior Researcher at the Sharjah Archeology Museum, opens the door for those interested and concerned with the history of inscriptions and writings to learn about the history and civilization of the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE in general. Through a follow-up analytical study of the ancient civilizations in this region.

This book is considered one of the important publications for researchers, archaeologists and students, as it is a historical reference documenting many historical stages in the Emirate of Sharjah, by tracing the inscriptions, lines and writings that were discovered in two areas of the emirate, namely “Muwailih”, where a single inscription was discovered which is considered the oldest and dates back to For the seventh century BC, and the second region is “Mleiha”, in which many inscriptions were found. This region, with its various monuments and various inscriptions, is a witness to the general civilizational movement that included the southeast of the Arabian Peninsula since the fourth century BC until the advent of Islam.

Documentation and reference

The author provides the reader with documentation and a historical reference by tracing and identifying inscriptions and writings, reading and analyzing them, in addition to addressing the contents of the coins and the symbols, shapes and letters they contain. Studies confirm that the presence of writing in a society indicates the cultural level and awareness of its members, and studies show that Written texts, the more ancient, the more important.

The publication consists of two main sections comprising five parts. The first deals with a comprehensive introduction to writing and its beginnings, forms and types, the invention of its alphabet, and the use of it by the peoples of the Near East with reference to the inscriptions of the Arabian Peninsula. To introduce the most important languages ​​of these writings, their letters and their vocabulary, while the second section sheds light on the languages ​​of writings discovered in the Emirate of Sharjah, by referring to the Musnad script and the Zabur script, discovered at the site of Mleiha, as well as Aramaic inscriptions, which is an important language that spread in the ancient Near East. .

Beginnings of writing

The publication includes a section entitled “Man and Writing”, which includes writing and language, pre-writing, the genesis of writing, the need to write, and the writing journey. The Arabian Peninsula, and what did the external inscriptions say about the southeast of the Arabian Peninsula, and the inscriptions in the Arabian Peninsula.

The “Beginnings of Writing in Sharjah” section includes writing in Sharjah and the Emirates, and the inscriptions discovered in the emirate, while the “Inscriptions discovered in Mleiha” section includes both the inscriptions written in the Southern Musnad script in Mleiha, and the inscriptions written in the Zabur script, written in Aramaic and in Greek , hieroglyphs, and inscriptions found on coins discovered in Mleiha and those looted from it.

The section “Indications of the inscriptions discovered in Mleiha” includes the confirmation of a number of evidence proven by the inscriptions discovered in Mleiha, the most important of which are: Arabism of Mleiha, relations with the south of the Arabian Peninsula, the development of the political system in Mleiha, the early use of writing in it, and the similarity of the names contained in the inscriptions. The inscription in it with what is mentioned in the inscriptions and Arab historical sources, as well as the coexistence in Mleiha.

deep in the foot

Successive excavations have proven that Sharjah’s history is deeply rooted, and that settlements and villages appeared on its lands thousands of years ago. Visitors to the museum are able to see the past and learn about the civilizations that succeeded in the region since the Stone Age by viewing the tools of daily life, coins, jewelry, pottery and ancient weapons that It was used by people who lived on the same land on which it stands now for thousands of years, and to learn about the shapes of their graves, houses and burials by viewing models of them, as well as viewing the texts of the first writing whose first letters appeared in Sharjah more than 2500 years ago.