Independiente played a great game against Boca and won very well at halftime. Beyond Andrada’s mistake, Togni’s goal was the consequence of a clearer approach from Falcioni’s team, attacking as a block and well buckled in defense since he got 1-0.

However, those from Avellaneda should have gone to the dressing room with 10. At 31 minutes, Sebastián Villa tried to pass between two Red players and fell when he stepped on the ball. When Carlitos Tevez played long with a ball, Insaurralde nailed the blocks to the Colombian without a ball. It was an expulsion play. Villa was so surprised that he didn’t even manage to make any gestures to convince the referee. Lying on the grass, his face said it all.

Double stomp from Insaurralde to Villa. The second, devious. Independent should be with 1 less. But this will not fill newspaper pages or broadcast hours. It does not suit them.

Patricio Lousteau did not see the aggression of the Independiente player and followed the ball that went away after the 10 shot from Boca. A VAR play that, with good judgment, would have changed the course of the game.