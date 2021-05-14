Martín Insaurralde got into the internal debate of the Frente de Todos over the increase in electricity rates. With a message spread through his twitter account, the mayor of Lomas de Zamora sided with those who, within the Government, maintain that there is no room for adjustments. And he said that “workers cannot be demanded more.”

“Workers, merchants and SMEs make the maximum sacrifice every day,” he said. In that sense and in relation to utility rates, stated that “the lending companies had huge profits during the macrismo, when is it going to be their turn to put the effort into them?”

In addition, the Loma community chief remarked: “Between 2015 and 2019, salaries increased on average 214%, pensions and the AUH, 227%. In the same period the electricity rate rose 4.395%. Factories and shops were melted by these irrational increases. It is evident who has the rest and who does not ”.

“The pandemic revealed pre-existing inequalities and the way out of this crisis depends in large part on what we do to reverse them. The workers go out to work exposing their lives every day. No more can be demanded of them, ”said the mayor of Lomas.

“The Argentina of the rates was left behind he assured. In a context as complex as this one, the values ​​of public services for private users, businesses and SMEs have to be fair and reasonable ”.

The discussion about the adjustment in rates generated one of the strongest internal shocks within the Frente de Todos in the almost two years that it has been in the national government.

Martín Guzmán and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Photo:. Juan Mabromata / Pool via REUTERS

The battle between the Kirchner wing that argued that the social situation did not allow any increase to be applied, and the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán, determined to impose a progressive increase to cut (or not increase) subsidies, ended with a general rise of 9% that will begin to reach consumers with the June ballots.

Although after ehe Basualdo-Guzmán affair, with the request for resignation -finally not specified- by ​​the head of the Economy portfolio to the Undersecretary of Energy, Federico Basualdo left, on the one hand, wounds on the domestic front and on the other, the presumption that sooner rather than later a new increase will arrive, segmented by socioeconomic level as the minister claims.

In this battle, Insaurralde, a tightrope walker who moves with careful diplomacy within the Peronist power game, stood on the side of sector K.

This is an issue, that of the electric power service concessionaires, which seems to be especially sensitive for the people of Loma. Last year, together with other Peronist mayors of the South of the Conurbano, he came to raise the idea that the concession was revoked from Edesur for a service that it considered to be deficient. “According to reports from three consulting firms that I have received, 75 percent of users complain and want Edesur to invest or change hands,” he said at the time.