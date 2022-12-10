Fifteen personal victories out of 22 races, Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships won weeks in advance, one or two in the Drivers’ standings almost. Yet, for Max Verstappen, Red Bull can do better. He words of a man born and bred to win, who would probably be dissatisfied even with an en-plein of successes.

“We know we can do better than in 2022 and we are already excited for the next season“said the Dutchman in front of his fans gathered in Milton Keynes on the occasion of the Red Bull Homerun, a party organized by the same Anglo-Austrian team. Verstappen offered a show with some 360° on the RB7 for the use and consumption of the crowd that defied the British cold: “It was very funny! The surface is cold and slippery, I tried to dry it with a few flames! All joking aside, Milton Keynes is like home to me, thanks to the fans who came today“.

