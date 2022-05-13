The number 1 in the world returns to the semifinals at the Foro Italico with the 26th consecutive victory. The Tunisian comeback from an impossible match and beat Sakkari 1-6 7-5 6-1

After having been in school with the big Nadal and Djokovic on the training fields, with the desire to bring more consistency to her game, the world number one Iga Swiatek immediately puts into practice what she has learned by observing and extends her streak to 26. consecutive victories. She does it by beating the Canadian Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (2) 6-0 in the quarter-finals of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.

Thanks to the result matured, the Polish tennis player joins an exclusive club, in fact she is on a par with Victoria Azarenka (2012) for the highest number of consecutive victories scored in this century. “I am happy to have achieved this milestone because consistency was the thing I really wanted to work on last year and this season I feel like something positive has taken place,” said Swiatek. In the semifinals, tomorrow at 12 noon he will face the Belarusian n.8 Wta Aryna Sabalenka who in the quarterfinals overcame the American Anisimova by 4-6 6-3 6-2 in an hour and 51 minutes of play . See also Gosens is only the first step: the negotiations for the future of Inter

The other semifinal – In the lower part of the Roman draw, the Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur, fresh from the success in the Wta 1000 in Madrid, turns an impossible match by imposing herself in three sets against the Greek Maria Sakkari (# 4) with the score of 1-6 7-5 6- 1, gained in just over two hours of playing. Jabeur was down 1-6, 2-5 before kicking off her comeback and capturing her 10th consecutive win.

“In my head at 5-2, I said to myself: ‘You can’t finish these incredible three weeks like this'”, Jabeur’s words at the end of the match. “This is what made me turn around. I am very happy to be able to win, playing with Maria is not easy, he pulls very hard but experience has helped me.” Tomorrow he will challenge Kasatkina who benefited from the retirement of Swiss Jil Teichmann on 6 -4 3-2 The Swiss accused a problem in her left thigh that did not allow her to complete the game. See also Swiatek is a running train, she wins the 25th match in a row: now Andreescu

May 13 – 9:49 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Insatiable #Swiatek #records #Jabeur #sensational #comeback #Sakkari