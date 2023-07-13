I do it myself

Max Verstappenwith his usual sincerity, had said it clearly on the eve of the British Grand Prix: “The Builders title? I might as well win it myself”. Words that may appear contemptuous of his teammate, Sergio Perez, currently entangled in a long spiral of negative results, but which are actually comforted by the numbers. Verstappen has currently scored 255 points and is the leader among the drivers with a 99-point margin over his garage mate. But his tally is also higher – by 52 points – than that collected by the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell so far. The ‘Verstappen stable’ would therefore be ahead of everyone even among the teams.

The numbers to carry out the enterprise

With 12 races still to go (and four appointments with the Sprints) Verstappen, to be sure of taking home the title reserved for the teams as well, should try to do not lose more than 4 points per race to Mercedes until the end of the season. A far from impossible feat considering the performance of the RB19 and also the great balance that reigns behind Red Bull and which would make it difficult for a single team to think of hoarding podiums in the second part of the championship.

The precedents of Hamilton and Vettel

Should he succeed in achieving this particular feat, Verstappen would once again combine his name with those of the sport’s great legends. The last driver to single-handedly score more points than the second-placed team was Lewis Hamilton, capable of achieving this feat in 2020. In the Covid season, with only 17 GPs, the seven-time world champion achieved this result despite being forced to miss the first of the two races in Bahrain, precisely because of the positivity to Covid. In the era of 25 points for a win, before Hamilton, the only other driver able to get rid of this whim was Sebastian Vettel in his 2013 grace year, the penultimate in Red Bull.

The 90s and 2000s

Obviously, enterprises of this kind are accompanied by seasons (or epochs) of triumph. It is not a case that Michael Schumacher, in his five years of domination from 2000 to 2004 together with Ferrari, managed to win the Constructors’ title ‘alone’ on three occasions: 2001, 2002 and 2004. At the time, however, with fewer drivers allowed to win championship points, situations like this were more frequent. Suffice it to say that of the four drivers’ titles won by Williams in the 1990s with Mansell, Prost, Hill and Villeneuve, only that of the Canadian would not have automatically earned success among the Constructors.