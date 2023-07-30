Repeating records

Race after race, Sunday after Sunday, Red Bull keeps updating the history books. Today at Spa came the 12th victory of the season out of 12 GPs disputed, the 13th in a row also considering last year’s Abu Dhabi GP. By now the 1988 McLaren has been clearly overtaken in both classifications, but the Milton Keynes-based team wants to keep pushing on the accelerator. The reason is explained, without any hesitation, by team principal Christian Horner: in Red Bull everyone is insatiable and wants to extend this record-breaking sequence as much as possible.

“Our team wrote history – Horner himself declared to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – and we want to try to set the win streak bar as high as possible. We could never have imagined winning all the races before the summer break, it’s something unprecedented and I think we can all now take a break to come back stronger in Zandvoort in a few weeks“.

“We have a great car – continued the number one of the Red Bull wall – with the engineering team and the crew at Milton Keynes doing a great job. The boy who collected the trophy on the podium today is a tire technician. He had a difficult weekend between intermediates, dry tires and so on: ours is a team effort. From the tire technicians to Newey and Verstappen everyone played their part“.

Max’s comeback

Verstappen took off his whim today triumph starting from the sixth starting squarewhile Perez got the better of Leclerc when the traffic lights went out and took home a second place finish which was especially useful in terms of morale: “We saw what Max had already done last year – highlighted Horner, recalling the comeback from 14th to first of the #1 in 2022 – and it was incredible today too. He managed the tires well, which is difficult when you are so stuck behind the others, as was the case with him with Charles and Lewis. He made up positions at the right time and gave something extra with the medium tyres. Perez was leading up to that moment, they were correct in the fight between them and then it was just a question of managing everything until the end.”.