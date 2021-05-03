In 2020, huge areas of rainforest were cleared again in Brazil. A large part of it was in the Pantanal wetland. A threat to the climate and biodiversity.

Brazil – bird and wildlife watching – that usually draws a lot of visitors to the Brazilian Pantanal, one of the largest wetlands in the world. The Pantanal is located in the mid-west of Brazil and is often described as the most biodiverse biotope in the world: around 650 different species of birds live there and there are more than 1700 plant species. For some time now, the pictures that go around the world from the Pantanal no longer mainly show the beauty of nature. Instead, we see more and more images of burning forests or dying anteaters from there.

Fires and clearing are the order of the day in Brazil’s forests. According to official figures, more than 11,000 square kilometers of rainforest were destroyed in 2020, and some NGOs come up with significantly higher estimates. That is an almost unimaginably large number, an area larger than Lebanon and again significantly more than in 2019. In the shadow of the pandemic, the clearing and fires happened almost unnoticed. Deforestation of rainforest is nothing new in Brazil, but since the early 2000s the country had drastically reduced deforestation. Compared to the maximum values ​​by up to 80 percent.

Again increasing clearing and fires in Brazil under Jair Bolsonaro

“Around 2012 we had the deforestation somewhat under control,” says Eugênio Pantoja, from the Institute for Environmental Research in Amazonia (Instituto de Pesquisa Ambiental da Amazônia), which is committed to the sustainable development of the rainforest regions in Brazil. In recent years, however, the situation has worsened again: since Michele Temer took over the government in 2016, clearing has increased, and under Bolsonaro it increased even further.

Eugênio Pantoja has little hope that the situation will soon improve. “Reducing deforestation and other environmental crimes is usually a major challenge, but almost impossible under the current government.” Much of the cleared rainforest is in the Amazon region in northern Brazil, but an increasing part of the forest is now also being destroyed in the Pantanal wetland. More than a fifth of the wetland fell victim to clearing and fires in recent years. This is not only a problem with a view to global warming: “It is also incredibly bad for biodiversity and the diversity of species,” says Eugênio Pantoja. The blue hyacinth macaws, for example, are in acute danger. They are the largest parrot species in the world, live mainly in the Pantanal, are critically endangered and have increasing problems finding enough food.

For the documentation of the fires in the Pantanal, the Brazilian photographer Lalo de Almeida won the World Press Award 2021 in the Environment category:

Cause of fires in Brazil: climate and people

One of the main causes of the fires in the Pantanal last year is the climate – it was more dry than it has been for a long time and there was significantly less rainfall than normal in the rainy season. Small fires, which are forbidden in the region but are regularly set on agricultural land to clear fields, could spread at lightning speed under these conditions and quickly became uncontrollable. A study by the environmental organization Greenpeace suggests that human intervention also contributed to the devastating extent of the fires this year. According to the study, various farmers on the outskirts of Pantanal have tried to increase their farm area by setting fires. “The Pantanal is much less in public focus than Amazonia,” says Eugenio Pantoja. Below the radar, large estates and farmers are therefore much more likely to enlarge their areas here. Although the Pantanal was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is under nature protection, these processes are no exception: land grabbing and land speculation occur again and again.

Increase in environmental crimes and social conflict in Brazil under Bolsonaro’s government

The Bolsonaro government is doing little to counter the clearing and fires. The president even claimed that indigenous communities were to blame for the fires. “In addition to environmental crimes, that also leads to many social conflicts,” says Eugênio Pantojas.

Bolsonaro is hardly interested in the rights of indigenous peoples anyway: Brazil’s rainforests must finally be opened up in the interests of the country’s economic development – so the narrative. “The government is totally against all environmental issues,” says Pantoja. “That is a structural problem”. And the government followed up such statements with actions: The financing of environmental projects has been drastically cut, and many control mechanisms are currently inoperative. “In this context, criminal entrepreneurs have the feeling that everything is allowed,” says Pantoja. There are hardly any controls in the protected areas and illegal loggers or land robbers hardly have to expect any penalties.

Hardly any structural solutions in sight

The Brazilian think tank Igarapé Institute wants to counter this destruction and this fake news at least with something. The Ecocrime platform was launched for this purpose – it is supposed to visualize environmental crimes and illegal deforestation in Brazil. Hope is also given by the initiative of nine Brazilian governors who have initiated several environmental protection projects independently of the Brazilian central government and have started to develop a plan for the strategic development of the Brazilian rainforests. Under Bolsonaro’s policy, such initiatives could, but not achieve too much, says Eugênio Pantoja. “We need profound, structural changes in Brazil’s environmental policy,” he says. Legislation had to be improved, and aspects of sustainability had to be included in economic discussions. For the Pantanal, for example, the political scientist suggests seeing the economic value of biodiversity – instead of agriculture, one could earn even more money with ecological tourism here in the future. “But that is not possible under the current government”.

He hopes for a change of government after the elections in autumn 2022. Until then, Pantoja believes it is important that foreign governments exert pressure: “In the political dialogue with Brazil, other countries must make it clear that environmental factors and the Paris Agreement are important to them “, he says.

Another year of political inactivity is a catastrophe for biodiversity in the Pantanal: similar fires are feared there for 2021 as in the previous year. Because although it is actually the rainy season there at the beginning of the year, there has been hardly any rainfall in the past few months and many areas are already very dry.

Deforestation in Brazil since 2004 (source: TerraBrasilis):

Year deforestation thousand km²

2004 – 27.8 thousand km²

2005 – 19 thousand km²

2006 – 14.3 thousand km²

2007 – 11.7 thousand km²

2008 – 12.9 thousand km²

2009 – 7.5 thousand km²

2010 – 7 thousand km²

2011 – 6.4 thousand km²

2012 – 4.6 thousand km²

2013 – 5.9 thousand km²

2014 – 5 thousand km²

2015 – 6.2 thousand km²

2016 – 7.9 thousand km²

2017 – 6.9 thousand km²

2018 – 7.5 thousand km²

2019 – 10.1 thousand km²

2020 – 11.1 thousand km²

by Lisa Kuner