The Ig Nobel Prize is a satirical award given to bizarre studies and the researchers behind them. This year a helium alligator won, among other things.
Cambridge / USA – The Ig Nobel Prize has been awarded for thirty years. A satirical award for bizarre studies and the scientists who are behind them. This year the Honor, among other things, to researchers who inhale an alligator helium and then roar*, reports 24hamburg.de.
It’s not the only award that has caused a stir in the recent past. For example, received Tim Mälzer received an award from Eckart Witzigmann for this* that he can talk better than cook. And Deutschrapper Bonez MC raffled off a hard-earned gold record* only to find her again on Ebay. Apache 207 is already working on diamond status* for a song. *24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen digital network.
Leave a Reply