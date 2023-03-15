After a 1-1 draw in Germany, Manchester City had to beat RB Leipzig at its own Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Erling Haaland personally made sure that things didn’t get exciting in Manchester. In the 22nd minute, the Norwegian striker used a penalty, after which he would score a total of five (!) times. He followed in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano. They also scored five times in the Champions League in 2012 (FC Barcelona – Bayer Leverkusen 7-1) and 2014 (BATE Borisov – Shakhtar Donetsk 0-7) respectively.

Haaland still had plenty of time for a sixth after his goal in the 57th minute, but it did not come to a new Champions League record. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola took the Norwegian off in the 63rd minute. As a result, Haaland shares the record of five goals in a Champions League match with Messi and Luiz Adriano. The last player to score five goals in one game for Manchester City was Sergio Agüero in the Premier League game against Newcastle United on October 3, 2015.

The five goals in one Champions League match was not the only great statistic that Haaland recorded. At the age of 22, the Norwegian already has 33 Champions League goals in just 25 games. With that, he has already scored more goals in the billion dollar ball than, for example, Arjen Robben (31), Wayne Rooney (30) and Samuel Eto’o (30).

Haaland, who already made his fifth hat-trick of the season, also became the first Manchester City player with four (and therefore five) goals in a European game. He was also the first Manchester City player with a hat-trick in the first half and the first City player with a hat-trick in a European knockout match.

It was not the first time for Haaland himself to score a hat-trick in the first half of a Champions League match. In 2019 he already did that on behalf of Red Bull Salzburg against RC Genk. This makes him the second player in Champions League history with two hat-tricks in a first half since Marco Simone did so for AC Milan in 1996 and for AS Monaco in 2000.

