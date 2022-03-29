Each game changes the classification in the East. With less than two weeks of the regular season to go, nothing is clear. At the top, there are four teams in a game, a race that moves literally by the minute and in which The Heat (48-28) command again with a game advantage over the Sixers (46-28), Bucks (46-28) and Celtics (47-29). Next, the Bulls (43-32) are tied for fifth with the Raptors (43-32) and with a game lead over the Cavaliers (42-33). Two of these three will play playoffs and the third will be in the play inwhere he could also meet none other than Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: the Nets are eighth but with only a half-game advantage over the Hornets.

Another millimeter fight to try to access eighth place that gives an extra life in the playoff and in which they are also the Hawks, ´say half game of the Hornets and one of the Nets (38-37). The best streak in the Conference, curiously, is now that of the Knicks, who link four wins in a row too late: at 34-42, they are basically eliminated because they are separated by four and a half games from the Hawks and have six left to play.

CAVALIERS 107-MAGIC 101

After a dream season, the Cavs are still in play in because the end of a course in which injuries have not given them respite has been very long. And so they continue: they have already eleven games without Jarrett Allen, which is being very problematic for their defense, and in the victory against the Magic they lost, in the second quarter, to Evan Mobley. The favorite to win the Rookie of the Year went on the foot of Franz Wagner, another rookie who has had a brilliant season, and had to leave the game with a sprain ugly.

The Cavs struggled a lot and trailed 90-92 midway through the second quarter, before a 12-0 run dominated by Darius Garland (25 points, 12 assists) and Lauri Markkanen (20 points). Dull, the Cavs avoided getting out of that race by fleeing the play in and, by the way, they made sure the first season with a winning balance in four years … and the first without LeBron James since 1998. Those of Bickerstaff, yes, they have four of their remaining seven games away from home, Allen has not returned and Mobley should be out for at least one game after his mishap tonight. For the Magic, another good game from Wendell Carter Jr (15 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists) who is having a great end to the season.

RAPTORS 115-CELTICS 112

The Raptors, who have spent most of the season in the play in, continue to escape from that whirlpool and have accumulated nine wins in their last eleven games. Largely thanks to Pascal Siakam, who in March averaged 26.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, in his best moment since his brilliant role in the 2019 playoffs, those of the ring in Canada. Against the Celtics, Nick Nurse’s team added a vital victory… and very sweaty despite very favorable circumstances. And it is that winning is a habit, as some Celtics almost showed that they only gave themselves in extra time despite the fact that they played without Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Rob Williams. This last one is the one that really worries. He has a meniscus injury, he is going to undergo surgery and it is not known if he will be able to return during the playoffs.

Totally in frame, the Celtics lost their fifth game of the last 29 and went, in a few hours, from the leadership of the East to fourth place. The Raptors, with a stellar Siakam (40 points, 13 rebounds, 17/29 shots), got tangled up with the referees and rowed from a very bad first quarter (30-38). The tie was millimetric and it took the defensive effort of players like Anunoby and Thad Young to escape from some incredibly competitive Celtics in the circumstances in which they played: Marcus Smart finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists and Derrick White with 15+ 8 and 6 rebounds. Between the two of them, without Tatum or Brown, 14/41 shooting. The Raptors go for fifth placewhich would send them into a duel with a quarter of the East that may be these Celtics now pending Williams’ knee.

KNICKS 109 – BULLS 104

The Cavs and Raptors won dully… but they won. The Bulls can’t say the same, and they’re still fifth but one skid from falling to play in. The Illinois team, which was the sensation of the East in the first third of the season, is also reaching the very end of its strength, punished by injuries: Lonzo Ball has not returned within the expected time frame, Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso have… but far from their best level. The Knicks, who are winning when they no longer have anything to fight for, added their fourth consecutive victory thanks to RJ Barrett: 28 points, 25.6 on average since February 1.

DeMar DeRozan, who has slowed down in recent weeks, returned to his best in a fourth quarter in which he scored 15 of his 27 points (with 6 rebounds and 7 assists). But the forward failed at the decisive moment, where he seemed infallible in winter: At 104-103, he wasted two attacks, including scoring a definitive triple by Alec Burks (27 points, 6 rebounds). After a very bad game, with poor percentages and poor circulation, the Bulls were able to turn a 97-88 into a 99-98. But they didn’t finish coming back. LaVine had 27 points and Vucevic 16 with 13 rebounds. In the Knicks, Obi Toppin (17 points) fulfilled in the fourth quarter against the terrible level, again, of Julius Randle (5 points, 1/9 shooting).

HEAT 123-KINGS 100

The visit of the Kings (without De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis, in addition) was the balm the Heat needed after their four straight losses with a lousy image and a fight between the mainstays of the team: Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem on one side, Jimmy Butler on the other. The forward played a great game (27 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, a strange 3/5 triple for him) and Bam Adebayo, too (22+15). Between the two of them, 20/30 from the field against a docile opponent and on a day in which Spoelstra made an important decision: Max Strus started and Duncan Robinson moved to the bench. This last one was better than in previous games and finished with 15 points and 5/8 in triples. Tyler Herro had 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists and was 4/8 from 3 (9/16 between him and Robinson). At the Kings, 21 points and 9 assists from promising rookie Davion Mitchell.

The Heat hadn’t won by that much since Jan. 12. They have played eleven of the last twelve games at home and, suddenly, they’re back in front of the East before a trip of three critical departures this week: Boston, Chicago and Toronto. That’s where almost all of their options to stay ahead of the Eastern Conference are going to be played.

HORNETS 109-NUGGETS 113

Tremendous game in Charlotte. The Hornets couldn’t beat the Nuggets and return to ninth place in the East, half a game behind the Nets. But they had options: they converted, in the last quarter, a -13 in a difference of only one point with four minutes to play. But they lacked the final touch of success. They took none of their lives and the party ran away when, at 109-111, Nikola Jokic grabbed an offensive rebound after his own miss and was fouled to the foul line. It was symptomatic: the Nuggets grabbed 17 offensive rebounds (51 in total) and added 32 points in second options. They are sixth in the West but only half a game behind the Jazz and one and a half games behind the Mavericks. With 23 wins away from home, something they had never achieved before, they still have home court factor within reach in the first round of the playoffs.

Jokic finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists. and already has 19 triple-doubles this season. In another poor game from the bench, almost all the production came from the starters: 21 points and 7 rebounds for Aaron Gordon, 18+6 for Will Barton, 14+4 for Jeff Green and 14 with 9 assists for Monte Morris. On the Hornets, who fall to 1-13 on the second night of back to back22 points and 11 assists for LaMelo Ball and 27 with 11 rebounds for Miles Bridges.

PACERS 123-HAWKS 132

The Hawks are once again above 50% wins (38-37). East tenths with the Knicks far enough away, they’re assured of the play in but they can still climb to ninth (half a game) or even eighth (one). Being ninth allows you to play the first play in as a local, being eighth gives an extra life, with the second game at home. It would be a lesser evil for a team that was a Conference finalist last season but that in this one he has marched to an improper level, corrected now with seven victories in ten games. This one, against some Pacers who only had eight players and who are among the five worst in the NBA (25-52), in full reconstruction and thinking about the draft.

The outside success of the Pacers kept them in the game until the last quarter: 25 points, 13 assists and 4/9 triples for Tyrese Haliburton. 26 points and 5/7 for Buddy Hield, 16 and 4/6 for Keifer Sykes… the locals tried to get the ball out of Trae Young’s hands and the point guard responded with 16 assists (and 14 points). The bulk of the scoring was provided by Clint Capela (22 points, 15 rebounds), a good Huerter (22 and 6 assists) and a brilliant Bogdan Bogdanovic (29 and 5 triples). John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari were missing, but the Hawks didn’t fail in Indianapolis.