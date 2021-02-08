D.he Union is losing approval, according to a survey. In the Insa opinion trend for the “Bild” newspaper (Tuesday), the CDU / CSU falls with 34.5 percent (minus 2 percentage points) to the lowest value since November.

The SPD (16 percent), FDP (9 percent) and Left (8.5 percent) each gained one percentage point compared to the previous week. The Greens (17.5 percent) gain half a percentage point, the AfD (10.5 percent) give one up.

This means that a new grand coalition of CDU / CSU and SPD (together 50.5 percent) and a coalition of the Union and the Greens (together 52 percent) would still be possible.