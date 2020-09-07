Highlights: INS Arighat was launched behind closed doors in 2017

Trial conducted at sea for three years, now ready to be a part of Navy

INS Arighat is the second submarine of Arihant class, doubles missiles

Seven bladed propeller, maximum speed 12-15 knots on the surface

New Delhi

The country’s second nuclear submarine is ready to dive into the sea by the end of 2020. INS Arighat has gone on trial for three years at sea. In 2017, this submarine was launched in a very stealthy manner. Earlier the submarine was named INS Aridaman which was changed at launch. According to reports, this second submarine of Arihant class will become a part of the Indian Navy by the end of the year. It has been built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project at the shipbuilding center in Visakhapatnam. India’s first ballistic nuclear submarine is the INS Arihant which was launched in 2009. He was commissioned in August 2016, after a nine-year long trial.

What is special about INS Arighat?

The submarine is equipped with a seven-bladed propeller which is operated through a pressurized water reactor. Its maximum speed at the sea surface is 12–15 nautical miles (22–28 kilometers) per hour. Its speed in the depths of the sea is 24 knots (44KM) per hour. The submarine has four launch tubes like the INS Arihant. INS Arighat can carry 12 K-15 Sagarika missiles with a range of up to 750 km. Or it can deploy four K-4 missiles with a range of up to 3,500 km. K-4 missiles are currently being developed.

INS Arighat is also a ballistic missile submarine similar to INS Arihant. Weighing 6,000 tonnes and 112 meters long, the submarine operates from an 80 MW nuclear power plant built in the country. The K-15 has a range of 750 km, making it a major threat to Pakistan. When K-4 missiles are launched, India’s firepower will increase manifold.

One of the world’s most powerful navies is its navy

The Indian Navy is one of the largest navies in the world. He has an aircraft carrier and another is coming soon. In addition, the Navy has an amphibious transport dock, 8 landing ship tanks, 10 destroyers, 13 frigates, 1 nuclear powered attack submarine, 2 ballistic missile submarines, 15 conventional attack submarines, 23 corvettes, 10 large patrolling ships, 4 fleet tankers and many more There are other ships. Apart from this, the Coast Guards also have about 150 armed small and big ships.