Deepika Padukone was summoned by the NCB after her name in the drugs case, after which Deepika Padukone reached the NCB office just ten minutes ahead of schedule. During this, many questions are being asked to him. There can be many important revelations in the answers to these questions. Here we are telling you what questions NCB Deepika Padukone may ask.

NCB questions to Deepika

State the mobile number, how long have you been using it? Did you have the same mobile number in 2017? How long has Karishma been your talent manager? Where did Karishma go with you during the shoot? Who Organized the 2017 Cocoa Club Party? Which stars attended the cocoa party? Tell us about Whats app chat of 2017. Who are Amit and Shell, how do you know them? Are you asking for hush in chat, talking about goods? With what motive did drugs come, what does hush mean? Were you talking about hashish drugs? Who were you asking for this hush? Was the drug asking for possession? Asked to supply someone further? When was the delivery of drugs, how was payment made? How many bank accounts and how many debit-credit cards are there? Through which platforms do most payments? Do you consume drugs? Occasionally or on special occasions take drugs? When did you first take drugs? Do you know that buying or selling drugs is a crime? How long has the contract with the Quan company continued? Is your talent manager Karisma in Kwan from the beginning? How many times did Karishma provide you drugs? Whom did Karishma order drugs from, any information? Do you take any kind of medicines? On the advice of which doctor if you take the medicine? Do you know Jaya Shah? Have you ever met Jaya, when and why? Does the producer know Madhu Verma?

Let us tell you that to avoid the questions and siege of the media, Deepika Padukone made a plan in a planned way and tricked the media. It is being said that she had gone from her house to stay in a 5-star hotel in the middle of the night. Her husband Ranveer Singh should also be present with her. He stayed in a hotel near the NCB office. He met his lawyers there and consulted them. Deepika Padukone was to reach the NCB office by 10 am. But she has reached here ten minutes ahead of schedule.

