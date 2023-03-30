Inquiry | The security police say they have halved the number of professional Russian spies in Finland

The security police has asked to deport an exceptionally large number of Russian intelligence officers in 2022. The list of diplomats published by Russia has decreased by 11 people per year.

Finland the protection police (Supo) responsible for counter-espionage and counter-intelligence says that it has halved the number of professional Russian spies in Finland last year. The halving took place by deporting Russian intelligence officers already in Finland and denying visas to professional spies aspiring to Finland, Supo says in the release.

On Thursday, Supo published the 2022 yearbook and a press release with the title “Russia’s personal intelligence has been pushed to the limit in Finland”. In the bulletin, the halving of the number of professional spies in Russia is highlighted, although it is not discussed in the yearbook itself.

Supo says that the expulsions of Russian intelligence officers and the denial of visas at the initiative of the protection police “weakened Russian intelligence in Finland” last year. The operational possibilities weakened “significantly”, Supo believes.

According to Supo’s assessment, the activities of Russian spies have been paralyzed for a long time, because building contacts in personal intelligence is a very long-term activity. The task of a professional spy, or intelligence officer, is to establish a relationship with a confidential source of information, a mole, who supplies him with valuable information.

A diplomat Working under cover has traditionally been the main method of personal intelligence in Russia and other countries in Finland. About 80–90 percent of espionage takes place behind diplomatic scenes. Embassy secretaries, passport office clerks and diplomats’ spouses are not always what they seem.

“In the last year, the size of the Russian intelligence station was reduced by about half of what it was before. The main reason for the decrease in the number of intelligence officers was the expulsions of intelligence officers and the refusal of visas initiated by the Protection Police, the head of the Protection Police Antti Pelttari said Thursday.

The head of Supo, Antti Pelttari, presented the national security review last September in Helsinki.

Russian intelligence station means the Russian embassy in Helsinki and probably also the consulates in Turku and Mariehamn.

The public information on the number of diplomats in 2021–2023 supports what Supo said in his announcement.

The Russian embassy publishes on the internet a list of persons whom Russia says are working as diplomats in Finland. According to Helsingin Sanomat’s report, the list has shortened by 11 people during 2022.

Supo does not say the number of intelligence officers who have been deported or whose visas have been denied. Some of the Russian intelligence officers have also worked as family members of diplomats, so their names do not appear in Russian diplomatic lists.

In January 2022 made according to the side record, there were 52 people on the Russian diplomatic listthe Wayback Machine service that archives internet pages says.

The current year according to the listing at the end of March 11 fewer diplomats, i.e. 41 people. The Russian embassy says it updated the older diplomatic list in October 2021 and the new list in February 2023.

For example, three people who, according to previous information, worked at the Russian Consulate General in Turku have disappeared from the diplomatic list. Also Consul of Åland Alexander Rogov has disappeared from the diplomatic list updated in February 2023.

With the latest on the diplomatic list the consulates of Turku and Åland are not mentioned at all. Helsingin Sanomat does not know why the consulates and consuls have disappeared from the list published by the Russian embassy, ​​which should have the names of all diplomats.

The number of diplomats reported by Russia has clearly decreased since the mid-2000s. In 2005, the Tehtaankatu embassy in Helsinki alone employed almost 60 people, which was as many as the US, Chinese and German embassies combined.

Protection police according to head Antti Pelttar, Russia is still trying to place its intelligence officers under diplomatic cover.

“But over time, it must strive to compensate for the gap created in personal intelligence, for example by introducing more other covers also abroad,” Pelttari believes.

Along with diplomats, spies work as journalists, researchers, businessmen, scholarship holders or students. Similarly, Russia is also trying to fix the problems of personal intelligence with cyber espionage, which according to Supo has increased in the second half of 2022.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service does not give an exact figure for the number of professional Russian spies in Finland. According to information published by Supo, there have been “dozens” of employees of various foreign intelligence services in Finland.

For example, in 2005 50 trained spies worked in Finlandof which Russia accounted for 30. According to information obtained by Helsingin Sanomat, the Russian civil intelligence SVR had twenty spies in Finland at the time, and the military intelligence GRU had ten.

The number of Russian professional spies is therefore estimated to be more than half of all intelligence officers working in Finland.

Supo and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have traditionally said very little about the expulsion of spies. The last exception was made in 2018, when Finland expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of espionage.

Departure passports received by Russian diplomats are not uncommon in Finland. 1-2 Russians a year leave Finland without publicity anyway, when they have been caught recruiting Finns or other illegal information gathering.

If the protection police has, for example, initiated the deportation of six Russian spies and prevented the entry of five persons in 2002, the number is historically high. For example, between 1975 and 2003, about 45 Soviet or Russian spy agents were allowed to leave Finland.

In the later 2000s, according to HS data, there were at most two people a year. So the number of deportables has gradually increased.

Supo on Thursday also published its assessment of the threat of terrorism in Finland. According to the Protection Police’s assessment, it has remained at level two on a four-step scale, i.e. increased.

“The threat of far-right terrorism has intensified, the threat of radical Islamist terrorism has remained unchanged. There are both extreme right-wing and radical Islamist actors in Finland, who probably have the desire and ability to carry out violent attacks,” Supo assesses.