Inquiry The head of the Danish military intelligence service is suspected of spying on Danes by illegal means, shelved from office – Could the same thing happen in Finland?

A Danish military intelligence is suspected of spying on Danes illegally. In Finland, the authority supervising new intelligence laws trusts that the system will detect illegalities.

Stockholm

Danish intelligence service is shaken by a scandal that led last week to the country’s military intelligence chief Lars Findsen shelving.

Based on information from one or more data leaks, the Danish Defense Forces Intelligence Service (Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste, FE) is suspected of having broken the law and provided false information to the intelligence service’s supervisory body.

In addition, the intelligence service is suspected of illegally spying on Danish citizens for six years. According to the leak, there is an inappropriate culture of legality in military intelligence, as a result of which military intelligence has wrongly obtained information from Danish citizens and passed it on. The intelligence service is also suspected of neglecting a case of espionage against the country’s Ministry of Defense.

Danish Minister of Defense Trine Bramsen has launched an investigation into suspected violations by the intelligence service.

In addition to intelligence director Lars Findsen, two other key employees have been suspended for the time being.

In its press release, the Danish Intelligence Surveillance Authority (Tilsynet med Efterretningstjenesterne, TET) states that one or more leaks disclosed their data to the TET in November last year. An investigation into the data by the TET began last month.

The TET intelligence body was set up in 2014, and suspected abuses against Danish citizens have reportedly occurred before the TET was set up. In addition, one TET employee would have been targeted for misconduct.

A law journalist working for the Danish Broadcasting Corporation in DR Trine Maria Ilsøe describes the disclosed information as very unusual. As the investigation concerns the intelligence service, it is likely that the public will know very little about the investigation, DR writes.

“ “The Finnish Defense Forces are too rigid and too honest for any conspiracy.”

Very The former Deputy Chief of Intelligence of the General Staff of the Finnish Defense Forces also describes the information revealed to be surprising Martti J. Kari.

Kari joined the reserve from the Defense Forces at the end of 2017 and is now working at the University of Jyväskylä as a teacher in the Master’s program in Security and Strategic Analysis. As Deputy Assistant Chief of Intelligence at the General Staff, he played a key role in drafting Finland’s new intelligence laws.

Finland’s new intelligence laws were passed after a long twist in March last year.

Martti J. Kari, could the events in Denmark take place in Finland?

“Well, in theory, of course, it can happen in Finland, but I don’t say that, because anything can happen, even an earthquake. Practically no. It is essential that there is no need for military intelligence in Finland to go beyond the mandate or the law. The intelligence law is good enough, so there is no need for soloing, ”he says.

“In addition, the Finnish Defense Forces is too rigid and too honest for any conspiracy.”

Kari states that the information from Denmark is still scarce and in doubt. It is difficult to draw conclusions from them about what has really happened.

“The situation is not necessarily that intelligence leaders are bad and information leaks are good. We do not know the motives of the leaker or leakers. It is strange that the events would only come to light now if they have continued for six years. “

According to Kari, “spying” on citizens is a key part of the intelligence mission.

“If you inquire about your own citizens for six years and do it according to the law, there is nothing wrong with that. If the task is to follow terrorists and follow the letter of the law, it must be rewarded. But if you do something secretly and do it against the law, you have to punish it. ”

Finland In the preparation of the new intelligence laws, the corresponding laws of the other Nordic countries were carefully examined, but according to Kari, Finland looked more towards Sweden than Denmark in the preparation. According to Kari, the activities of the supervisory authority in Denmark are at a good level and partly resemble the Finnish model.

“The authority has access to all facilities and information and intelligence services are required to report matters very accurately. The law in military intelligence is precise in Denmark, but much more precise in Finland. ”

The Danish Defense Forces’ intelligence service FE can only target information to Danes when they are abroad. Now FE is suspected of, among other things, illegal intelligence against the Danes. PET (Politiets Efterretningstjeneste) is responsible for in-country intelligence.

There are no similar restrictions on domestic operations for Finnish security and intelligence services as in Denmark.

In Finland, intelligence is handled jointly by the Security Police, the General Staff’s Intelligence Department and the Defense Forces Intelligence Department. If a Finn is the actual target of Supo or military intelligence, he or she must, as a rule, be told of breaches of communications secrecy.

If an inquiry accidentally wounds citizens ’messages, Supo or a military intelligence will destroy the messages, but will not tell the citizens.

In Finland the legality of the intelligence is monitored by the Intelligence Supervisor Kimmo Hakonen. Hakonen is authorized to have access to the most confidential information.

In his first year of operation, he carried out a total of 50 inspections, during which he checked that the authorities were using the new powers they had received last year in accordance with the law. According to Hakonen’s report, the use of the new means of intelligence did not violate the law, as the commissioner never ordered the interrogation to be suspended or terminated.

In Denmark, Lars Findsen, the director of military intelligence, is suspected of having personally provided false and misleading information to the supervisor.

According to Hakonen, his supervisory strategy is to go as close as possible to supervisors and at the same time preserve the independence and autonomy of the supervisor.

“A close supervisory relationship based on mutual trust also ensures prior access to information on possible interpretative issues. Being close to the supervised can also encourage you to report possible grievances, ”Hakonen says in an e-mail.

In Finland, could intelligence mislead the supervisor by providing false and misleading information?

“In principle, of course, it is always possible to provide false or misleading information. However, when intelligence activities are subject to internal supervision by the intelligence authority, internal legality control by the intelligence authority, administrative supervision by the Ministry and external legality control, it would be unlikely that the inaccuracy of the information would not be revealed, ”Hakonen replies.

“However, a more important guarantee of the legitimacy of intelligence than the fight against intentional lying is an appropriate culture of legality: well-trained and instructed officials applying clear rules.”