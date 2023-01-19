Inquiry | The change in Russian forces on the eastern border has been huge, says the intelligence chief

A Russian military threat to Finland is “extremely unlikely”, says Juha Vauhkonen, head of intelligence at the General Staff.

First dark clouds rose from the east. They were followed by storm and destruction. It will affect the lives of Finns and other Europeans for a long time to come.

Russia poses a threat and promotes its interests with a ruthless force policy, but at the same time Finland’s military intelligence system is stronger than ever and ready to fulfill its mission.

This is how to summarize the message of the public review of Finnish military intelligence, which is being published for the second time.

“I would say that a direct military threat to Finland is very unlikely, but there are also threats other than direct military threats. We must remember that there are still all kinds of capabilities in that country”, says the Chief of Intelligence of the General Staff, rear admiral Juha Vauhkonen.

Chief of Intelligence of the General Staff, Rear Admiral Juha Vauhkonen in Helsinki in May 2021.

The review does not bring much new or concrete information, but it is clear that military intelligence has been in a hurry since the end of 2021. At that time, Russia began to build up its forces on the borders of Ukraine.

At the same time, everything changed fundamentally for Finland: the military operating environment, which had remained stable and relatively predictable for a long time, was left behind, the review states.

In the General Staff we are still confident in our own abilities.

“For the past couple of years, military intelligence has been working on hard rounds, but yes, we have a capable organization. The big challenges are that when the masses of data are large, we need to be able to harness more artificial intelligence and machine learning to process them,” says Vauhkonen.

Masses of information are created when military intelligence uses all its means, such as, for example, open source intelligence, signal intelligence, message intelligence and photo intelligence.

Military activity in Finland’s neighboring regions has been active, when the Baltic states have held military exercises on land, sea and air.

The review considers it possible that Finland’s NATO membership affects, for example, the future grouping and operational plans of the Russian armed forces, where Russia’s northwestern border is also NATO’s new eastern border.

The public review is proof that military intelligence, even more secret than secret, is slowly opening up. At the same time, it reminds us that things that cannot be talked about publicly must be kept quiet. So much remains to be said.

It also appears that foreign countries target Finnish national defense with planned intelligence. It targets decision-making, infrastructure, the operations of the Defense Forces and ongoing projects.

“To obtain information, foreign intelligence services used different methods, such as personal intelligence,” the review states. It means intelligence aimed directly at Finnish people and the information they have.

Russian the overview of the situation sees this: the offensive operation has not achieved the goals set for it. On the contrary, its armed forces have suffered significant losses in the form of downed, wounded and lost equipment.

The Russian armed forces units permanently stationed in Finland’s neighboring areas have also suffered heavy losses, the review states.

And Vauhkonen adds:

“In Finland’s neighboring regions, the change in ground forces has been enormous. Their number has dropped to less than a quarter after they have experienced serious losses in Ukraine,” he says.

According to him, what is interesting is how and in what time Russia will be able to replace its troops on Finland’s borders. It is influenced by, among other things, the country’s economic situation and sanctions.

According to the review, it is also evident that the reconstruction of Ukraine and the restoration of the security situation may take decades.

Prognosis Russia’s 20s, on the other hand, is that a long-term commitment to war in Ukraine is very likely to significantly limit and redirect its global power aspirations for at least this decade.

When Finland joins NATO, Finland becomes part of NATO’s intelligence, but NATO also includes Finland. It is likely that Finland will not go to the table empty-handed.

“However, the biggest impact is that we join NATO’s joint early warning system,” states Vauhkonen.