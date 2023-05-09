Inquiry | The American reconnaissance plane flew over Finland again

The same type of plane has flown in the Black Sea.

American the reconnaissance plane was spotted again on Tuesday over Finland. The tour of the Artemis-type airplane from the south of the eastern side of Helsinki to the north over the Lemmenjoki National Park and back was recorded in the application program Flightradar24.

In southeast Finland, Artemis seemed to have made one additional round. The machine has radar equipment that can detect, for example, vehicles on the highway.

It is an experimental reconnaissance aircraft built on a commercial Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet.

Artemis appeared in the skies of Europe after Russia launched a major offensive against Ukraine.

Visible intelligence is part of the US strategy to signal to Russia that its actions are being watched. The last time a US reconnaissance plane, the RC-135 Rivet Joint, was spotted over Finland just five days earlier.