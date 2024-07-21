Inquiry | Sebastian Tynkkynen says that he met with a “Russian embassy employee” to report this to Supo

Inquiry|MEP Sebastian Tynkkynen (ps) talked about cooperation with Supo after Jussi Saramo (left) brought up this visit to a Russian propaganda camp in 2016.

From the Parliament transferred to the European Parliament Sebastian Tynkkynen (ps) says message service X that he cooperated with the Protection Police (Supo) in his youth politician days.

“I agreed to try to earn his trust and get to know him. I went to eat with him and we met with Supo’s representative, to whom I passed on the discussions and the information,” Tynkkynen said.

According to Tynkkynen’s text, it was “an employee of the Russian embassy”.

According to Tynkkynen, the embassy employee’s meetings ended later on his own initiative. At that time, Tynkkynen was the chairman of the youth of the Fundamental Finns.

“Even though I myself had completely voluntarily agreed to work for Supo in this kind of information-gathering role, at some point it just started to bother me to meet this employee of the embassy, ​​who already suggested that we could spend time with his wife as well,” Tynkkynen writes.

Discourse started on Thursday after Tynkkynen called the European Parliament group of the left-wing alliance as a “drain of the gutter”.

Regarding supporting Ukraine in the resolution from the left-wing group, 18 representatives voted for, 15 against and 13 abstained.

From Tynkynen’s ECR group, 69 MEPs voted for the resolution and seven against it.

The resolution condemned Russia’s war of aggression, supported Ukraine’s EU and NATO membership, and asked the Commission to present a long-term financing solution for Ukraine’s reconstruction. It also urged member countries to spend at least 0.25 percent of their annual gross domestic product on armed support for Ukraine.

Jussi Saramo, Member of the European Parliament of the Left Alliance, in Strasbourg, France.

MEP who voted for the resolution Jussi Saramo (left) responded to the criticism highlighting, among other things, a picture of Tynkkysen at the Russian-invited arctic camp in Tver in 2016.

“The photo was taken at a time when in Finland only the Basic Finns admired it [Venäjän johtaja Vladimir] Putin’s authoritarian far-right regime,” Saramo wrote.

Earlier Tynkkynen has commented on the camp Iltalehten in an interview in June. At that time, he said that as a youth politician, he was too gullible about Russia.

“Of course at that point I was naive, I didn’t know what other influences were behind it,” Tynkkynen stated at the time.

Supo stated in its annual report in 2017 that foreign countries have tried to create connections with young influencers.

Suomen Kuvalehti told at that time, that Russia would have tried to influence at least Tynkky, after which Supo would have contacted him and warned about the influence attempt.

“The impression from this whole case is that Supo has worked absolutely brilliantly. In this way, it was possible to prevent that I could not be influenced,” Tynkkynen commented to SK at the time.

At the time, he did not take a position on whether the influence attempts were specifically related to the camp organized in Tver.

In his Friday text, Tynkkynen says that he “met with Supo’s representative, to whom I updated the information about the person who was responsible for my trip to Tver”. More precisely, he does not reveal when the connection with Supo came about.

I like it did not respond to HS’s contact over the weekend or to the question about when the cooperation he described with Supo started or how long it continued.

Nor does Supo comment on the case, even on a general level.

“We cannot comment on the matter in any way”, says HS about Supo’s communication.