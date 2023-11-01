Inquiry | Russian “ghost ships” rake the Baltic Sea – This is known about their movements

A tool developed by a Norwegian company found a Russian spy ship near the gas pipeline in satellite images at the beginning of June.

As a spy ship the supposed movement of the Russian maritime research vessel Admiral Vladimirski in the vicinity of the Balticconnector gas pipeline in June seems more and more certain.

The Norwegian Vake company tells HS that the identification system it developed has found a ship in satellite images taken from the Gulf of Finland last June, which is most likely the Admiral Vladimirski.

According to satellite images, the ship was 13 kilometers away from the Balticconnector gas pipeline on the first day of June. The vessel drove towards the west and turned around at some point, as it was observed on June 2 further east and closer to the gas pipeline.

HS also has an eyewitness account and photos of a ship resembling Admiral Vladimirski, which sailed on June 2 in the sea area between Inkoo and Paldisk.

A ship moving in the dark, very similar to Admiral Vladimirski, was photographed in the Gulf of Finland between Paldisk and Inkoo on June 2.

During the next week and a half, Admiral Vladimirski moved to the southern Baltic Sea. There is a satellite observation of the ship, for example, from the east side of Bornholm when it was on its way to the west.

Last since spring, it is now known that at least two Russian marine research vessels have moved between Finland and Estonia, which Russia is suspected of using for reconnaissance and spying on the undersea infrastructure.

The ships are called ghost ships because they tend to sail with their position-revealing Ais transmitter turned off.

In addition to Admiral Vladimirski There has been movement in the vicinity of Balticconnector on three occasions in June, August and early September, the Russian marine research vessel Sibirjakov.

The Polish intelligence and analysis company Rochan Consulting has made observations about Sibirjakov’s activities, whose observations are based on radio messages sent by the ship.

HS reader photographed by Sibirjakov In the sea area between Helsinki and Tallinn in September.

The Russian marine research vessel Sibirjakov was filmed between Helsinki and Tallinn on September 8.

The damage to the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia and to the communication cables leading to Estonia, which happened at the same time, have raised the interest of the activities of Russian reconnaissance ships in the Gulf of Finland.

The Finnish authorities have so far been silent on the activities of the ships, which are also called spy ships.

In many other countries, the movement of such ships has been featured more in the media than in Finland, and surveillance photos of suspicious ships taken by the navies of different countries have been published.

Vake is a Norwegian start-up company that specializes in developing technology that uses machine learning to identify so-called “dark ships” moving at sea, i.e. those moving without an AIS signal.

The company’s customers are both private and government organizations.

The technology is of particular interest to authorities who need to identify dark ships. The authorities may be interested in, for example, environmental crimes, illegal fishing or intelligence and espionage of foreign countries.

Warships and other government ships, as well as civilian ships that want to conceal their movements, often move in the dark.

In addition to ships operating on reconnaissance and espionage missions, the latter category includes, for example, those Russian tankers and cargo ships that try to circumvent international sanctions resulting from Russia’s war of aggression.

Vake uses machine learning and satellite images for identification, which create an identification profile specific to each ship.

According to the application developed by the Vake company, the ship shown in the satellite image in the Gulf of Finland is the Admiral Vladimirski, which is 13 kilometers away from the gas pipeline in this image.

Vake’s commercial manager Tugba Gunes says that they have followed other ghost ships, but they took the Admiral Vladimirski in for investigation because of the high attention the ship received.

“We were interested in finding out what it contained,” he says.

According to Gunes, they can’t give an exact numerical value for the probability of their Admiral Vladimirski sighting because it still requires further research, but the probability is very high.

Admiral Vladimirsky movement has attracted attention in the past year, especially in Northern Europe.

The ship’s movements have been monitored in the North Sea off the Netherlands and Belgium and east of Great Britain. Authorities in these countries have suspected it of mapping underwater infrastructure.

According to publicly available observation data, Admiral Vladimirski has been moving in the vicinity of cables, gas pipelines and large offshore wind farms located at the bottom of the sea.

Russians the activity of marine research vessels is said to have increased since the middle of the last decade.

The explosions of the North Stream gas pipelines that took place last year have already increased the interest of the armed forces of different countries in so-called seabed warfare.

In addition to the authorities, private individuals also follow the movements of Russian research vessels in the seas of the world from various public sources.

For example, Admiral Vladimirski has moved in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea with the Ais transmitter attached, but private ship monitors have been able to follow the ship’s movements through the weather reports it sends to home headquarters every day.

Announcements sent using Morse code also contain location information, which radio amateurs listening to the broadcasts have managed to interpret.

In November and December of last year, dozens of individual location data were obtained from the Admiral Vladimirski, from which it could be concluded that it moved, for example, to the east of Scotland and in the sea area between Gotland and Latvia.

Russian the latest marine research vessel that has caused concern in the West is the Jevgeni Gorileđan.

The newly commissioned ship left Kaliningrad on its maiden voyage in mid-October.

The ship headed with Ais through the Danish straits to the North Sea. Once there, it immediately turned off its Ais transmitter.

Russia’s newest marine research vessel Yevgeni Gorilejan left for the North Sea via the Great Belt a few weeks ago.

Dutch by the investigative journalism site Pointer according to Yevgeni Goriledžan sailed in the North Sea to the same Dutch EEZ where Admiral Vladimirski had been spotted moving last summer.

Among other things, communication cables and an important gas pipeline are located in this sea area.

However, Pointer’s information suggests that Yevgeni Goriledžan was not allowed to move in peace, but was followed in the North Sea by both the British armed forces in the air and the Dutch navy at sea.

Russian under the Ministry of Defense is a separate main administration for deep sea research, known by its Russian abbreviation Gugi.

Gugi is a top-secret unit that is not even part of the Russian Navy, but operates directly under the Minister of Defense.

The organization was founded during the Cold War in the 1960s. Among other things, its goal was to spy on the network of underwater listening stations built by the United States.

Gugi’s main base is on the shores of the Barents Sea in Olenja Guba, Kuola, which is a bay less than 200 kilometers from the Finnish border. The base of Russia’s 29th special submarine squadron is located there.

The Gugi naval base of the main administration of Russian deep-sea research is in Olenja Guba, located on the shores of the Barents Sea.

There is slightly varying information about the ships under Gugi’s thumb in different sources, but the fleet definitely includes several different sized submarines for deep sea use as well as surface ships.

Olenja Guba also has a covered floating dock that protects against satellite reconnaissance.

Russia calls Gug’s surface vessels deep-sea research vessels. The most famous of the ships is probably the Jantar, whose journeys in the seas of the world, which are considered suspicious, have been followed by the international media for years.

Perhaps Russia’s most followed deep-sea research vessel is the Jantar. For years, it has traveled around the world in sea areas where strategic infrastructure has been placed. Jantari’s home port is in Olenjan Lahti in Kuola.

In the West, Gugi research ships are generally regarded as reconnaissance or spy ships that roam the gray zone between the civilian and military worlds. The choice of title mainly depends on the perspective of the interpreter.

In addition to marine research vessels, the Russian Navy has a large fleet of special vessels intended for reconnaissance, which should not be confused with marine research vessels. Their purpose of use is usually signals intelligence, and they also serve as communication centers.

Yuri Ivanov of the Russian Northern Fleet in the Danish Straits. The ship is probably the most modern signals intelligence ship in the Russian fleet. Its sister ship Ivan Hurs is now at war in the Black Sea. Russia is also planning such a vessel for the Baltic Sea.