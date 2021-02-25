Inquiry Prosecution in Germany of espionage against Russia, targeted at the German parliament

The suspect in the espionage forwarded the information he had collected to a person at the Russian embassy who, according to prosecutors, works for the intelligence service.

In Germany has been charged with spying on the country’s parliament, the Bundestag. The German man is suspected of providing information to the Russian military intelligence GRU.

The accused man has worked for a company that, under the contract, has conducted regular inspections of electronic equipment in the composite building.

