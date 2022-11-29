Inquiry | Not a single personal spying case has been investigated since the new intelligence laws

It is possible that supo has 100% succeeded in interrupting all espionage operations before the crimes took place. Spying stuff could also have gone completely by the wayside.

in Finland not a single case of personal espionage has been investigated by the police since the intelligence laws were enacted. The intelligence laws came into force in the summer of 2019, and they gave the protection police broader powers than before, for example for telecommunications intelligence.

In traditional personal intelligence, an intelligence officer of a foreign state can, for example, under the guise of friendship, build a manipulative connection with the person chosen as a target for years or even a decade before asking him to commit the crime of treason. The goal can be, for example, obtaining confidential information.

Nowadays, Supo can no longer investigate crimes itself, but it must inform the police of its findings that point to sufficiently serious crimes. Information referring to espionage and aggravated espionage is included in that group, but since the intelligence laws were enacted, no information referring to personal spying has gone to the police.

The situation emerged with a request for information sent by STT to the Central Criminal Police, which the KRP transferred to supo to answer.

The information also means that, thanks to the current law, Supo’s counter-intelligence has apparently not discovered information referring to personal spying that would have happened before the intelligence laws were enacted. Supo emphasized the risks of personal intelligence even more than now before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protection police head of counterintelligence Pertti Haaksluoto justifies the exhaustion of notifications about personal espionage by the fact that the security police tries to intervene in suspicious communication even before anything criminal can be detected. According to him, supo has therefore continued with the same operating model as before the intelligence laws.

“The fact that we intervene in things proactively still continues,” he says.

STT told last week, that not a single espionage case has arrived for the prosecutor’s consideration since Yucca and Alpo Rusia was suspected in the early 2000s of gross espionage during the 1960s and 1970s. The prosecutor did not press charges in the case.

In the same report, it was revealed that not a single criminal investigation into personal spying has been opened in Finland since 2003. However, STT was unable to verify this matter, because supo has completely concealed the quality of one gross and two basic espionage investigations from the 2010s.

In other words, in these three cases, it may be about suspected spying on people or equally, for example, activities targeting information networks.

Before since the creation of the intelligence laws, supo opened little or no personal spying cases, but for some reason such has not been revealed even after the intelligence laws were enacted.

The purpose of intelligence laws is not to generate criminal investigations, but to generate information that guarantees national security. As a by-product, preliminary investigations should still arise on the part of the police, if there were indications of sufficiently serious crimes caught in the suppo’s wounds.

Professor of criminal and procedural law Matti Tolvanen The University of Eastern Finland sees two possible reasons why supo has not handed over information about personal spying to the Central Criminal Police.

“Either there is no spy stuff, or the threshold is so high there on the sender’s side. That they evaluate it so that it is not exceeded,” Tolvanen says.

In addition to the options mentioned by Tolvanen, the situation could be explained by supo’s 100% success in terminating espionage operations before crimes occur.

It is also possible that the espionage stories have been completely forgotten.

Counterintelligence has been the core activity of the protection police for decades. If supo has succeeded in preventing all personal spying cases both before and after the intelligence laws, were the intelligence laws enacted in terms of preventing espionage for nothing?

In Parliament, the appropriateness and expediency of intelligence activities are monitored by the intelligence oversight committee. Chairman of the committee Mika Kari (sd) considers that the intelligence laws were necessary, and they were not adopted a moment too soon.

He says that Russia’s war of aggression has shown the possibilities for very brutal means of influencing the sovereignty of other states. According to Kari, the intelligence laws give the authorities the opportunity to verify in Finland and abroad what kind of possible pressure and threat could be applied to Finland.

“Yes, that also speaks at best of the performance of our authorities in the event that these various activities have been able to be stopped or limited at the very beginning so that the activity has not progressed further.”

Kari also says that in a rule of law the authority must act according to the law. The legislator has wanted to set clear limits for it in the intelligence laws, because the information that has come to light must be submitted to the police for a preliminary investigation.

According to MP Mika Kari (sd), intelligence laws are necessary, and they were not approved a moment too soon.

After the enactment of the laws, supo has been forced to inform the police of such information that could result in a sufficiently serious criminal suspicion. The limit is in the information, from which the investigation could result in a maximum sentence of at least six years in prison.

Is the committee going to hear about the issues raised by STT?

Kari does not agree to tell that. Most of his committee’s discussions are basically secret, unless otherwise decided. According to him, the committee has broad rights of access to information, and it also reacts to the attentions of the media if necessary.

“Neither the decision-makers nor our officials are in a dead end here. We try to create as accurate a picture as possible of what is happening in this field.”

From one supo has, however, released information about the suspected espionage story to the parliament after the intelligence laws were enacted. It was a cyber operation that targeted the parliament’s information systems in 2020.

Supo had located the attack in China, and the case progressed to a gross espionage investigation. The case was widely reported at the time, because supo opened it up to the public more than usual at the time.

The case has not progressed to prosecution, as is often the case with cyber-espionage cases carried out after very long distances.