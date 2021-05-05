Inquiry Military intelligence complains about lack of resources and regrets that top experts are civil servants

According to last year’s General Staff statement, new intelligence methods have been necessary. However, the telecommunications intelligence requested by the Security Police employs more military intelligence than expected.

Defense Forces will publish a public review of the first military intelligence in its history on Thursday.

According to the Defense Forces, the review describes, among other things, “the tasks, targets, performances of military intelligence and the impact of military intelligence laws on intelligence activities”.

At the request of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff gathered the first experiences of the operation of the new military intelligence laws already last year. HS obtained the opinion for public use.

The Statement of the General Staff contains the statements of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff, the Intelligence Department of the Defense Forces, ie the Military Intelligence Authority, the Command Systems Department of the General Staff and the Staff of the Army.

The opinions are blackened only by the view of the management systems department, which is not public information.

At least part of the General Staff’s statement on the issues will also be addressed in the first military intelligence review to be published on Thursday.

General Staff According to the statement compiled by the Defense Forces, the new Military Intelligence Act has improved the conditions for obtaining information and that new intelligence methods have proved necessary.

“The capacity for military intelligence has increased,” the statement said.

Indeed, military intelligence anticipates that the actual importance of new intelligence methods will increase “strongly” in the future.

According to military intelligence, the decision-making processes and levels under the Military Intelligence Act are correct.

“The annual preparation of military intelligence priorities and the district court licensing procedure have worked well and with sufficient information security,” the military intelligence believes.

Military intelligence also considers the first experiences of the new powers to be positive. For example, in the case of telecommunications intelligence, the process is expected to work as planned in the legislative phase.

Interestingly, the first decision related to telecommunications intelligence was not made by the court until November 2019, in practice only six months after the law came into force.

For different practical problems have also been encountered.

“When conducting telecommunication intelligence, practice has shown that the routing of telecommunication is constantly changing, and thus the information related to the destinations is at different times in different parts of the network. In this way, its role in targeting will be small, ”complains the military intelligence.

“As the most important targeting methods are search criteria and search criteria categories, they should also be more clearly reflected in the regulation itself.”

Military intelligence also suggests that deepening cooperation with the Security Police has not always been without problems.

It appears that military intelligence would not have sufficient resources to carry out all the telecommunications intelligence tasks requested by the Security Police.

Same the resource problem is also complained about by military intelligence in the context of its monitoring.

On the other hand, military intelligence says that external and internal control has been “active and comprehensive” and that it has been done in an “open spirit”.

In the same breath, it is unfortunate that supervision takes a relatively large amount of practical working time.

“This, in turn, has been out of the working time spent on operational activities and their planning.”

The Military Intelligence therefore hopes that “the control processes could be further developed to serve the purpose of the control, while taking into account the limited resources of the Military Intelligence Authority”.

Military intelligence also highlights the interesting and legally difficult problem of some of the best “in-depth experts” in the field of information technology being civil servants or being released from peacetime service.

Military intelligence raises the possibility of considering such persons as being placed in the military intelligence reserve, however, in such a way that the service would be virtually unarmed.

However, according to the General Staff, investing in the reserve would be difficult under current law. In its opinion, it puts forward some other solution for consideration.