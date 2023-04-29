Inquiry | Expert: The Russian embassy in Helsinki has antennas that are probably used to intercept message traffic

From the point of view of intelligence and espionage, embassies are important bases because the staff of the embassies are protected by diplomatic immunity.

Russian on the roof of the embassy in Helsinki, there are several dish antennas pointing in different directions: three large ones and several smaller ones. Embassies are ideal places for espionage, as their staff are protected by diplomatic immunity, and you cannot enter the embassy without permission, even to put out a fire.

So what are dish antennas used for?

Vsquare, an international network of investigative journalism journalists, has reported that there are antennas, satellite dishes and sheds on the roofs of Russian embassies, trade missions and cultural centers, which are suspected to cover sophisticated signals intelligence equipment across Europe.

Signal intelligence refers to the collection and interpretation of electronic messages.

Vsquare counted a total of 182 antennas on the roofs of 39 different buildings in 15 different countries. Antennas and roof structures have been observed in several EU countries, including Poland and Sweden. According to the experts interviewed by Vsquare, the equipment visible on the roofs is used both to protect the communications of its own employees, i.e. agents, and to monitor local radio and mobile phone communications.

Also in Helsinki, at least 11 dish antennas can be seen on the roofs of the Russian Embassy buildings in the photos taken by STT.

Some of the antennas are probably intended for intercepting message traffic, he estimates Jack Watling, a senior researcher at the British Royal United Services Institute think tank. STT showed the pictures taken from the roofs to Watling, who evaluated them by message.

Watling’s embassies generally have large antennas on their roofs, which they need for encrypted communication.

“The Russian embassy in Helsinki has at least three large communication antennas, which are probably capable of transmitting encrypted data over long distances,” says Watling.

“In addition, there are a number of smaller antennas, the purpose of which is probably to intercept message traffic from other embassies and Finnish government organizations.”

From the perspective of the Secret Service, embassies provide an important base from which to run operations because embassy staff are protected by diplomatic immunity, Watling says.

Watling stresses that the things he describes in this story are common practices in the intelligence world and do not only apply to Russia.

Espionage under diplomatic cover has traditionally been the main method of Russian intelligence abroad, but the deportation of intelligence officers and the denial of visas have weakened Russian intelligence in Finland, said the security police at a press conference a month ago.

Supo did not give STT an interview for this story.

Signal intelligence is a method mainly used by intelligence services, says the doctoral researcher in the history of intelligence Mikko Porvali from the University of Jyväskylä.

“Quantitatively, most of it is done either on our own soil or on the soil of allied countries in large dish antenna fields,” says Porvali.

Porvali commented on the matter on a general level. He has not seen the photographs taken by STT.

Mikko Porvali

States have many other possible platforms for conducting signal intelligence: in addition to diplomatic missions and their plots, for example, airplanes and ships, says Porvali.

Do you have to? should an ordinary citizen moving around the embassy be worried that information from his phone ends up in the hands of a foreign power?

According to Watling, it is possible that Russia uses fake base stations that can intercept mobile phone traffic and track the location of phone users. However, fixed infrastructure is not required for fake base stations, Watling points out.

“There is no particular reason why a mobile phone would be more unprotected near the Russian embassy if the person is not interesting from Russia’s point of view. A person of interest to Russia would be unprotected even further away from the Russian embassy, ​​because there are many ways to track mobile phones.”

The Russian embassy did not respond to STT’s request for a comment about possible signals intelligence taking place in embassies.

For example wiretapping, i.e. secretly listening to or recording telephone or e-mail communications, is only permitted in Finland for the Finnish authorities and even then only with the permission of the court. The matter is regulated in the Coercive Measures Act.

“Of course, the authorities of any other country cannot get such permission from the court in Finland,” states Porvali.

The only way to do signals intelligence with another state’s chamber is to do it without permission, and that’s how the intelligence services also work, says Porvali.

Signal intelligence monitoring is made challenging by the fact that the devices that record signals are passive.

“If the letter is stolen, it won’t arrive. But the signal travels regardless, even if someone picks it up. There’s no way to prove that,” Porvali points out.

“The only way to show that the recording has been done would be to go to the embassy and disassemble the devices on which the messages are recorded, but there is no such possibility.”

The premises of the missions are inviolable, and representatives of the receiving state may not enter them without the permission of the head of the mission – this is what the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations says. The property of the representative offices may not be confiscated either.

Is it are there ways to prevent signal intelligence?

Certain authorities are able to create safe spaces from which electromagnetic radiation does not come or go, says Porvali.

However, according to him, the most important thing is to be aware of the possibility of espionage and take it into account in your own activities.

“It is by far more important that we take into account which channels talk about what kind of thing and where information can be gathered,” says Porvali.

“People who handle classified information in their work must follow the instructions of their own authority” on how information is stored and in what channels it is communicated.

Vsquare says in its own story that of the antennas it detected in Europe, the most satellite dishes, 17, were visible at the Russian Embassy in Belgium in Brussels. Belgian Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne according to this, this is explained by the presence of the military alliance NATO and the EU in Brussels.

Also in Budapest, the Russian embassy, ​​trade mission and cultural center are well-known nests of Russian espionage, several former Hungarian intelligence officers tell Vsquare. The roof of the Russian embassy in Hungary is described as “looking like Baikonur” with its many antenna tunings, a reference to Russia’s space center in Kazakhstan.

The roof of the apartment building used as a residence for the staff of the Russian embassy in Warsaw also has a large number of satellite dishes, antennas and several sheds, Vsquare says.

According to the former intelligence officers interviewed by Vsquare, the sheds probably contain radio-electronic intelligence equipment that can be used to monitor, for example, radio and mobile phone communications. The shelters are used to hide these advanced devices from, for example, helicopters and drones.