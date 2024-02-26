The House of Representatives and the media have encouraged the government's harsh fraud policy and are partly responsible for causing many thousands of citizens to encounter financial problems. That is one of the conclusions of the parliamentary inquiry committee on Fraud Policy and Services, which, among other things, investigated the origins of the benefits affair.
Hans van Soest
Latest update:
13:15
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Inquiry #committee #Chamber #media #partly #guilty #benefits #affair
Leave a Reply