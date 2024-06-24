Inquiry | A rare encounter of NATO planes took place in the sky of Salla

Inquiry|On Monday, American and British reconnaissance planes searched Finland’s airspace in an extraordinary way.

Allowed an extraordinary meeting of intelligence machines took place in the sky on Monday.

At around three o’clock in the afternoon, a US Air Force signal reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135V Rivet Joint flew from north to south. At the same time, a similar Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft of the British Royal Air Force came to meet it from the south.

The planes met above Salla. From the meeting place, it is only about a hundred kilometers to the Alakurt garrison, which is behind the border between Finland and Russia.

Both large signals intelligence aircraft are 59 years old. They flew at an altitude of about ten kilometers, and their flight altitude differed by only about 300 meters when they passed each other.

The Rivet Joint signal scouts of both countries have been seen in the skies of Finland before, but this is probably the first time that there were two of them over Finland.

From the north the American plane that flew probably took off from the British Mildenhall Air Base, which is also used by the Americans.

The plane was seen on the Flightradar24 service for the first time when it flew over southern Britain at around ten thirty in the morning Finnish time.

The plane flew across the North Sea to Norway, where it made several runs near Trondheim before continuing north. It could be that the plane was refueled over Trondheim. At this point, the plane also disappeared for a while from the Flightradar24 application.

At Nordkapp, the plane turned south and crossed the Finnish border around half past three in the afternoon.

After that, the American plane flew in a straight line south to Saimaa, where it turned and started to fly in the afternoon, a typical loop for reconnaissance planes, over Southeast Finland. In the south, the plane used to turn all the way to the west of Helsinki.

The mission of the plane seems to have been signal intelligence in the St. Petersburg area. Around 18:30 it left south to Estonia and out of Finnish airspace.

The photo taken from the roof of Sanomatalo shows the sealing line of the American reconnaissance plane as it leaves Finnish airspace. The photo was taken from the balcony on the top floor of Sanomatalo at around 18:15. The photo shows the antenna of the Post Office.

British the signals intelligence plane probably took off from Waddington Field, where the British have stationed their intelligence planes. The plane flew east and west over the North Sea, Holland, Germany and Poland.

The plane went around the west side of Kaliningrad and headed over the Baltic countries to Finland. The plane arrived over Finland around half past two in the afternoon.

After that, the plane flew towards the north, following the eastern border of Finland. In Lapland, in the area of ​​Suomi-neido’s head, it flew in circles for more than an hour in the afternoon until it returned to the south on the same route.

The task of the British must have been the reconnaissance of the Russian military bases in Kola, or in practice the Russian Northern Fleet. The plane left Finnish airspace west of Helsinki after 5 p.m.