Inquiry | A French fighter jet chased away a Russian reconnaissance plane near Helsinki

February 28, 2024
in World Europe
According to the spokesperson of the General Staff, Henrik Gahmberg, the Russian plane was not in Finnish airspace.

French On Monday, a Mirage fighter chased down a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane southeast of Helsinki, reports say Germany's and French defense forces in the X message service.

The General Staff is keeping quiet about the case. Spokesman by Henrik Gahmberg however, the Russian plane was not in Finnish airspace.

“The Russians use the best possible technology that they have at their disposal. The plane was flying without a transponder, so it had to be identified on an identification flight. I will not comment on whether the Finnish Air Force was involved in the identification,” says Gahmberg.

According to Gahmberg, the flights of Russian reconnaissance planes in the Baltic Sea are very usual.

Il-20 plane has been told capable of preventing the use of American Patriot anti-aircraft missiles. The cigar-shaped device visible below the plane is intended for radar reconnaissance and mapping functions.

