Inquiry | A French fighter jet chased away a Russian reconnaissance plane near Helsinki

According to the spokesperson of the General Staff, Henrik Gahmberg, the Russian plane was not in Finnish airspace.

“The Russians use the best possible technology that they have at their disposal. The plane was flying without a transponder, so it had to be identified on an identification flight. I will not comment on whether the Finnish Air Force was involved in the identification,” says Gahmberg.

According to Gahmberg, the flights of Russian reconnaissance planes in the Baltic Sea are very usual.

Il-20 plane has been told capable of preventing the use of American Patriot anti-aircraft missiles. The cigar-shaped device visible below the plane is intended for radar reconnaissance and mapping functions.