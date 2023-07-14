Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/14/2023 – 9:11 am

Share



São Paulo, 14th – Syngenta announced this Thursday (13th) that it will have an exclusive biological division, called Syngenta Biologicals. The deal brings together Valagro – a pioneer in biostimulants and special nutrients that Syngenta acquired in 2020 – with the in-house part of biological products. According to a note sent to the press, the division will have six production sites around the world and more than 1,100 employees.

Global head of Syngenta Biologicals, Corey Huck, said the move represents a choice in favor of more sustainable agriculture, in addition to the strategy of providing farmers with complementary product options and technologies. “Establishing the Syngenta Biologicals brand is a step in the evolution of our business, giving us a unique identity and formalizing our unified team approach to the marketplace,” it said in the note.

Syngenta Biological’s expanding portfolio already includes biologics such as taegro, a biofungicide against a wide range of foliar and soil diseases, the biostimulant megafol, which helps crops manage stress, and vixern, a foliar-applied biofertilizer.

“In addition to accelerating its biological research, Syngenta Biologicals is also actively forging collaborations aimed at rapidly expanding its biologics offerings with a wide range of applications, including foliar, seed treatments, fertilizer combinations, as well as non-agricultural uses,” he added. the communiqué.























