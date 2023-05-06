Tridico: “I didn’t know anything, a sign of enormous institutional gravity”

For Pasquale Tridico, the commissioner decided on Thursday by the government is “an unmotivated, unworthy, incomprehensible decision, pure political aggression that also damages the credibility of the institutions”. And in an interview with Il Fatto Quotidiano he vents: “Absolutely not, I was amazed,” he says, explaining that he was not warned. “No, like everyone else, I learned about it from the press, I also spoke with Minister Calderone in the morning on how to improve the Work decree on the subject of the platform managed by INPS and he said nothing to me and perhaps knew nothing. I still haven’t received a single courtesy call from the government…”

Tridico tells the Fatto Quotidiano: “It is a sign of enormous institutional gravity, which demonstrates the political intent behind it, an attack on the institution and its autonomy, but also to the welfare system that it represents. I would add that it is a bad signal for all Italian public bodies and their top management. The doubt creeps in that these institutions are not independent and their autonomy is undermined. Even the trade unions are concerned.”

Il Fatto underlines that Tridico has been in the crosshairs of the right for years because he is close to the 5Stelle and among the fathers of the Citizenship Income. He answers: “I don’t feel like an area economist, I’m a self-made full professor, I come from a Calabrian peasant family of seven people: I am a child of welfare and I fight for its defense. My theses are known, but they are also consistent with the mission of the institute, contained in article 3 paragraph 2 of the Constitution. It is right that a president of an institution that deals with welfare does this”.

