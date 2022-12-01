INPS internalises the 3,100 contact center employees

Starting today, Thursday 1 December 2022, the 3100 workers of the INPS contact center have become employees of Inps Servizi, the in-house providing company wholly owned by the social security institution.

The workers, who will now be able to benefit from a stability guaranteed by the public employer, as well as continuous training and technological investments, until now despite working for an INPS service they were employees of two external companies, ComData and Network Contact.

The decision to internalize the 3,100 employees dates back to 2019 when the Conte 2 government decided to protect employment stability and at the same time fill the absence of these profiles within the social security institution.

However, the transition step was extended by a year, until November 2022, due to the Covid epidemic which made it necessary for the contact center to be fully operational which, in the first months of the pandemic, was literally taken by the assault due to the various services offered by INPS to deal with the economic hardships deriving from the arrival of the Coronavirus.

The INPS has made it known that internalization will not increase costs: the social security institution, in fact, underlines that the costs will be equal to those of 2019, or 103 million euros. Furthermore, through savings linked to the cost of the offices and the optimization of the organisation, the institution expects not to use the additional 20 million allowed by the business plan.

The goal set by the social security institution for 2023, second The Republicis to forecast the same level of service recorded last year (93.2%), bringing it to 94.5% in 2024 and 95.9% the following year.

In recent days, in fact, the Lega senator, group leader in the Labor Committee, had asked for clarifications on the costs of internalisation: “We would like to know what the costs incurred so far by the company are to provide outsourced call center services and what they would be the overall costs of the internalisation process, what are the times to bring the transfer process to a conclusion and how we intend to proceed, in the transition phase, to guarantee users an efficient service”.

In the coming days, until December 4, INPS services will activate alternative formulas to the telephone ones to complete the switch.