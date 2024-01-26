Arrives, delivered from today 26 January, the inclusion allowance for over 287 thousand families. The units that submitted the requests on January 7th, signed the Digital Activation Pact (Pad) and whose application passed the preventive checks relating to the requirements established by the legislation, in fact they will be able to collect the Inclusion Card with a average amount of 645.84 euros.

Those interested, INPS explains in a note, will receive a text message in the next few hours with an invitation to go to a post office to collect the Inclusion Card on which the amount of the check is credited: “The payment of the Adi application. From 26.01 it will be credited to the card which can be collected at any post office with identity document and tax code”, reads the text message.

Question data

The processed applications, received by the first days of January, were 446,256 of which 418,527 with signed Pad. But from the preventive checks carried out, it emerged that 12,222 applications require additional investigation for the acquisition of the certification certifying the requirement required for the recognition of the measure. Once the INPS has acquired the certification, it will proceed with the payment from next February 15th or in any case within 60 days if the certification from the relevant bodies is not received.

They go to these to be added the 1,140 applications that are under investigation for internal controls of the Institute (anti-fraud checks) and the 117,461 applications that were rejected due to lack of requirements. Among the main causes of denial of access to the benefit are: exceeding the threshold on the DSU, exceeding the income thresholds or failing to declare work activity. The first 287,704 applications that have successfully passed the preliminary investigation phase, therefore, concludes the INPS note, will be paid on 26 January with an average amount of 645.84 euros.

The payment deadline is February 15th

In total, the applications received from 18 December to today are 651,665 and there is time until 31 January to forward the Adi requests which, once the preventive checks have been passed and the Pad has been signed, will be paid as early as 15 February. Applicants who sign up for the Pad by January 31st will also be entitled to payment of the current month's monthly payment.