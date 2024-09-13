INPS, the assessment of pensioners in Africa and Oceania: the numbers don’t add up

The INPS he decided to see clearly and set his sights on hundreds of pensioners “ghost” abroad. Those who collect their pension in Italy have ended up under the scrutiny of the social security institute Africa, Oceania and Europeexcluding the Eastern and Scandinavian countriesThe numbers don’t add up and some of them might even no longer be alive. INPS announces that the second phase of the assessment. The Institute led by Gabriele Bean with a note – Il Sole 24 Ore reports – it is known that from 20 September 2024 Citibank NA will take care of the shipment of requests for Certificate of existence in life for pensioners residents in Europe, Africa and Oceania – excluding Scandinavian countries and Eastern European countries – to be returned to the bank by January 10, 2025.

INPS underlines that, if the certificate is not produced“the payment of the February 2025 instalment, where possible, – continues Il Sole – will be made in cash at Western Union agencies in the country of residence and, in the event of failure to collect the payment personally or produce proof of existence by 19 February 2025, the payment of pensions will be suspended starting from the March 2025 installment“. The Institute highlights that Italian pensioners residing in the countries affected by the second phase of checks can provide proof of existence in life by the following methods: sending the Proof of Life form to PO Box 4873, Worthing BN99 3BG, United Kingdom, which must then be returned to Citibank NA