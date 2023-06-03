Inps, here’s who will be the successor of Pasquale Tridico

It’s been exactly a month since Pasquale Tridico he was removed from the presidency of INPS, with the subsequent decision to put the social security institution under commission. Now, according to what he can report Affaritaliani.it, the time is ripe to think about his successor. To lead the dance, needless to say, the two dioscuri of Giorgia Meloni: John the Baptist Fazzolari And Alfred Mantuan.

They already have the name ready, it’s that of Maurice Castro, former senator under the then PDL, manager of human resources of large companies and highly esteemed by the social partners. Everyone agree? Not so. Why in the corridors of the Ministry of Labor, the other body in charge of appointing Tridico’s successor, there are rumors that there is another name floating around, this time supported by the League. The Carroccio, on the other hand, does not want to give up the leadership of the INPS after having had to swallow a bitter pill for the command of the Finance Guard.

And therefore Matteo Salvini’s party has another name on which it would like to bet. This is Gabriele Fava, a name well known to insiders. Milanese lawyer, former member of the Court of Auditors always in Lega share, however, a doubt hovers over him about the appropriateness of his appointment. In fact, he assists the social partners as a lawyer: Confcommercio, Confindustria, Confartgianato. For this reason someone in the corridors of the Ministry of Labor (and not only) raised more than one eyebrow.

