Inps and Inail commissariate: the real reason for the government’s decision

The government change i vertices Of Inps And Inail. The president of the National Insurance Institute, Pasquale Tridicand that of the National Institute of Labor Insurance, Franco Bettoniwill be replaced by two commissioners waiting for the governance of the two entities comes changed. The blitz came with a standard inserted in the decree approved yesterday by the council of ministers. But why did Prime Minister Meloni decide to make this move? The reason is closely linked – reads the Corriere della Sera – to welfare control. Alone the INPS almost manages half of current government spending. When you change the structure of the governing bodies of a public body, there are the prerequisites for commissioner the same to manage the transitional phase between the decadence of the old governance arrangements and the constitution of the new.

What changes for citizens now? No danger to the retirees and for those who have had accidents at workbecause their presidencies were already in expirationit was simply anticipated the replacement process, the move is then only politics. Tridic was in fact named the May 22, 2019 as president-commissioner. Then, when the board of directors was reinstated on April 15, 2020, Tridico became president of the same organ, which holds office for 4 years; therefore he could have claimed his stay at the top until April 15, 2024. Now, with the governance reform, the executive aligns the duration of all INPS and Inail bodies, including the mandate of the general manager who it will be 4 years and no longer 5. According to the agreements reached in the government majority, which had already been preparing the blitz for some time, the INPS commissioner will be up to Brothers of Italy while that of Inail at League. President’s anger Tridic for the decision of the government: “Shame“. This is the government’s move. We change the discipline of the same directorestablishing that “be appointed by the board of administration” and “hard in office 4 years (in alignment with the other organs, instead of 5)”.

