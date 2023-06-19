Inps 2023 competitions, 10 thousand hires on the horizon

Good news for anyone looking for a permanent job in public administration. In the framework of the work developments of 2023, the National Institute of Social Security (Inps) has announced plans to expand its team: on the horizon approx 10 thousand hires. In particular, a total of 13,000 new hires are expected in the next two years, i.e. for the period 2022-2024mainly through public tenders. There will be several figures sought by INPS, both undergraduates and graduates. Here’s everything you need to know about INPS selections.

The Dpcm for recruitment in the public administration has decided to give the green light to INPS to hire 3,434 personnel by 2024, of which 1,136 through new tenders to be announced. These posts are in addition to the hiring that the agency plans to complete by 2023i.e. almost 7 thousand seats6,600 to be exact.

Places to be assigned

