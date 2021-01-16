Living in confinement and pandemic for so long has shown society the value of a home. Having spaces adapted to the needs of the people who live in them and having the greatest possible comfort has made many of them open their eyes and begin in these times the search for a new home that conforms to all the wishes that once left parked.

The real estate agency par excellence for that dream home is Inproe, a firm with extensive experience that, in the face of this complicated situation for everyone, has known “to grow in the face of adversity and we have adapted to this very anomalous situation,” they explain from the management. In this sense, they not only adapted their services, but also encouraged social actions, framed within their CSR, with which they valued the environment in which they find themselves. Thus, they donated food for the Murcia Kitchen Solidarity dining room, participated in the food collection promoted by Apimur for Jesús Abandonado and participated in the social media campaign to support the Region under the name ‘Vamos Murcia’, among other things.

All these actions have had the support of their clients from the beginning, whom they have guided “with the protocol to follow and have felt safe. The contact is just as close and respectful, with great caution. The important thing is to create that security and that you can do when you take care with all kinds of details, as is our case, “they say. What has not changed is the way of showing the floors, since Inproe was very up-to-date in that sense. «On the one hand, the selling client has its own interface where all notifications regarding visits and evaluations arrive, in real time. So you still have ‘online’ access and control of your property. In the case of the buyer client, they have the option of seeing the house in photos, in 3D and even by video if they want it that way, but the truth is that they usually want to see the house in person for themselves, because a house is not only seen Instead, it feels like nothing better than visiting it, ”they emphasize.

A new style



The experience that they have accumulated over the years has allowed them to have a logo recognized in the world that from now on has a new style. The entity has presented a renewed design with which it shows its strength and makes it clear that Inproe is and will be able to manage homes and give that peace of mind that both the seller and the buyer need. “We have improved, faced the situation with more force and therefore we changed the image, because Inproe is at the service of the brand. We are growing in the short term by forming a team and we have increased the number of clients and sales. That is what we want to make palpable with this change ”, they add.

In this new logo, the word Inproe stands out above any symbol. On the other hand, the orange so characteristic of this firm has been maintained, also adding an elegant blue with metallic details. The new set transmits in this way the values ​​and trajectory of a firm as recognized as Inproe: a reliable, firm and solvent company with a profile of clients with similar qualities that perceive, in this new design, a remarkable elegance.

More information in:



INPROE Calle San Antonio nº2 Bajo 30001 Murcia, Murcia

Web: www.inproe.com

Telephone: 968 222 899

Email: [email protected]