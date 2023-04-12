In the year, the index that calculates the change in the shopping basket of families with incomes of up to 5 minimum wages rose by 1.88%

The INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which calculates the change in the shopping basket of families with incomes of up to 5 minimum wages (R$ 6,600), was 0.64% in March. The inflation indices were released on Tuesday (11.Apr.2023), in Rio de Janeiro, by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Here’s the full of the presentation (697 KB).

The percentage represents a deceleration in relation to February, when it reached 0.77%. In the year, the INPC accumulates an increase of 1.88%. In the last 12 months, the jump was 4.36%. This result is lower than the 5.47% registered in the immediately previous 12 months. In March 2022, the rate was 1.71%.

After an increase of 0.04% in February, food products decreased by 0.07% in March. In non-food products, despite the increase of 0.87%, the percentage is also lower in comparison with that observed in February, when it increased by 1.01%.

Read more about the data released by the IBGE:

positive variation

According to the IBGE, all regions of Brazil registered a positive change in March. With an increase of 0.26%, Belo Horizonte had the lowest result in the month. In the capital of Minas Gerais, the impacts were caused by falls in the prices of potatoes (-18.88%) and fruits (-11.60%). The greatest change occurred in Porto Alegre (1.37%), where there were increases of 10.63% in gasoline and 9.69% in electricity.

In a note, the IBGE informed that, for the calculation of the monthly index, “prices collected in the period from March 1 to 29, 2023 (reference) were compared with prices in force in the period from January 28 to February 28, 2023 (base)”.

Since 1979, the IBGE has calculated the INPC, which refers to families earning between 1 and 5 minimum wages and covers 10 metropolitan regions in the country, in addition to Goiânia, Campo Grande, Rio Branco, São Luís, Aracaju and Brasília.

With information from Brazil Agency.