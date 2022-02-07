One exciting moment after another

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba It’s been filled with some pretty exciting moments and it just seems like they’re only increasing. There are fewer and fewer episodes left to enjoy this one, but apparently the studio behind it wants to say goodbye by putting the emotions of the fans to the limit.

The most recent episode of Kimetsu no Yaiba showed us one of the most exciting and tense matchups in this anime. Tanjirou joins Tengen to end Gyutarō once and for all, while Zenitsu is facing Daki. When the going gets tough for the latter, Inosuke jumps to his defense and reveals a curious ability.

Inosuke revealed a curious and useful ability in Kimetsu no Yaiba

Who watched the previous episode of Kimetsu no Yaiba they know things weren’t looking good for boar boy. After cutting off the head Daki with a deadly and savage technique, it seemed that victory was near. Regrettably, Gyutarō stabbed Inosuke from behind, apparently piercing his heart and ending his life.

In the peak moments of most recent episode, Tengen Y Tanjirou they’re about to take his head off Gyutarō, Y Zenitsu almost does the same with Daki. However, the lightning samurai is having trouble doing it, as he is very weak and needs quite a bit of strength to finish the job. This has been one of the most tense moments of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Fortunately, Inosuke returns from his apparent death to help make the final cut to end Daki and possibly with Gyutarō. It is here that the hunter reveals a couple of curious abilities. He has the ability to change his organs position, so he was able to prevent his heart from being punctured, and has a resistance to poison due to his upbringing in the mountains. It is certainly one of the strongest in Kimetsu no Yaiba.

With this revelation it looks like we won’t have to worry too much when Inosuke receive another thrust in the future. Although these techniques allowed him to return to the fray and sever the head of Daki, it seems that the fight with the higher moons is far from over. Let’s hope the hunters have more tricks up their sleeves to take the win. What did you think of the technique? Inosuke in Kimetsu no Yaiba?

