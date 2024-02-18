Recently social networks were captivated by a nutritional supplementwho promises to help the women to achieve pregnancy. Its about inositol, but whatWhat it is, how it works and how it helps fertility? We explain to you.

Inositol It is an essential compound found in various forms, being the myo-inositol and D-chiro-inositol the most predominant. These forms play a vital role in cellular functions and are considered essential cofactors in numerous metabolic pathways.

One of the prominent roles of inositol is its ability to improve menstrual regularity, reduce insulin levels and promote ovulation in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Women suffering from PCOS They often have reduced levels of inositol in their tissues, which can contribute to insulin resistance, a factor closely related to this condition.

The insulin resistance It leads to an increase in insulin levels in the blood, stimulating the excessive production of androgens (male hormones) and triggering symptoms such as excess hair, acne, weight gain and menstrual disorders.

How does inositol help fertility?

Supplementation with inositol, especially in its myo-inositol form, has shown promising results in the management of PCOS. One of its most notable effects is improving insulin sensitivity, which leads to a significant reduction in insulin and androgen levels in the body.

Additionally, studies have confirmed that inositol supplementation can improve menstrual regularity, promote ovulation, and increase pregnancy rates in women with PCOS.

What does inositol do in the ovaries?

Called the “fertility molecule,” inositol has been the subject of numerous studies highlighting its role in improving ovarian quality in women.

In a study presented at the World Congress of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, it was observed that 88% of patients recovered regular menstrual cycles in just 3 months. Furthermore, 7 out of 10 women managed to conceive spontaneously.

Inositol acts on insulin resistance, a key factor in PCOS, correcting the associated endocrine and metabolic imbalances. Since diet alone may not provide enough inositol to counteract symptoms, the use of supplements in adequate doses is recommended.

How long does it take for inositol to take effect?

Unlike conventional pharmacological treatments, inositol requires three to five weeks to manifest its effectiveness on symptoms. Therefore, it is very important not to stop treatment before this period, even if no immediate improvement is perceived.