There public health in Italy is increasingly in crisis, the government continues to cut resources and hospitals and emergency rooms are in emergency with doctors choosing more and more work for private individuals to the detriment of the national health service. But our healthcare it still remains an excellence despite it all. The confirmation comes from a hospital in Castellana Grotte in the province of Bariwhere a surgery was carried out – we read in Repubblica – which has almost miraculous. Doctor Leonardo Winners he approaches the bed of the 42-year-old patient during a visit and sees her talking to her little daughter on a video call. “That gave us extra motivation to do something important.” The woman had a large tumor mass in the center of liver. She had turned to several hospitals, even outside the region, but no one wanted to operate on her. “It was a case bordering on the impossibleand without intervention she would have died”, explains the surgeon.

Then she went to the De Bellis hospital in Castellana Grotte: eight hours in the operating room, and now she has returned home, where she was able to hug her little daughter again, finally in person. “The intervention – explains Vincenti to Repubblica – was very complicated. Both for the location of the tumor, and for the fact that it was necessary to remove approximately three-quarters of the liver and reconstruct the biliary ducts to the millimeter caliber. There are patients who may not leave the operating room alive after such an operation. And then eight hours is an extreme time, the concentration must be very high second by second“. For a few days the patient returned home. “The response to the histological examination was positive, confirms the quality of the work done and the therapies he will now face could be effective. Now another battle begins to prevent the tumor from returning”, concludes the surgeon.

