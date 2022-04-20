from V. Mart.

Patient trials have yet to begin, but the laboratory study indicates that a combination of gene and drug therapy inhibits the growth of these very aggressive neoplasms

Gliomas are infrequent brain tumors, but cases are increasing. They are often of interest children and young people, with a major impact on the quality of life and the ability to work. While some subtypes are mildly aggressive, others (such as glioblastoma) have a very severe prognosis. Whenever possible, surgical excision is the first fundamental step to be able to aspire to healing, but in several cases the inoperable neoplasm. in this context that could prove useful a new therapeutic strategy developed by the researchers of the Bambino Ges Pediatric Hospital in Rome: the laboratory tests, illustrated in one study published in the scientific journal Neuro-Oncology

pave the way for future human experimentation.

Midline gliomas Specifically, the new treatment, developed in collaboration with the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and the Institute of Cancer Research in London, concerns diffuse midline gliomas: tumors typical of pediatric age, in most cases due to mutation of the H3K27M protein, very aggressive and, to date, without effective treatment. These neoplasms arise in the median structures of the brain, in particular in the pons (the part of the brainstem that regulates vital functions such as breathing and cardiac activity), they tend to spread rapidly and infiltrate deeply. Franco Locatellidirector of the Department of Onco-hematology and cell and gene therapy at IRCCS Bambino Ges -. Due to their location, they cannot be surgically removed. Due to the heterogeneity of gliomas and the difficulties of drugs in overcoming the barrier that protects the tissues of the brain to reach the tumor, it has not been possible to identify an effective cure until now. Cos very low average survival (9-12 months) and less than 5% of children live 5 years after diagnosis, despite radio and chemotherapy treatments. But new hope of cure comes from the CAR-T – adds Locatelli -. The results of our study indicate that a mix of gene therapy and drug therapy with powerful antitumor action inhibits the growth of these tumors.

I study In Italy they are diagnosed in pediatric age approximately 20-25 cases of gliomas located in the pons, with a peak incidence between 5 and 10 years of age. The study was conducted in the laboratory starting from tumor cells of patients with glioma undergoing biopsy. Investigations on tissue, on cells derived from tumors and on animal models have allowed us to identify an antitumor therapy never tried before, based on the use of an experimental drug (linsitinib) in combination with genetically modified T lymphocytes (CAR-T cells) – clarifies Maria Vinci, researcher at the Roman pediatric hospital and principal author of the trial -. The drug, identified through a drug screening, a specific inhibitor of the IGF1R protein (molecule present on the membrane of tumor cells), capable of exerting a direct antitumor action on diffuse glioma cells of the midline. CAR-T, on the other hand, have been programmed to recognize and kill cancer cells by attacking a protein expressed on their surface: the GD2 antigen (GD2-CAR-T). The new combination therapy, tested in the laboratory on several models of midline glioma, has been shown to be capable of inhibit tumor growth. The researchers also showed that the combination produces a more effective anticancer effect than the two treatments used separately: the drug amplifies the activity of CAR-T cells and it is hypothesized that CAR-T are able to facilitate the drug in overcoming the protective blood-brain barrier.

The next steps (before human testing) As the researchers underline, before moving on to human trials, the best ways to deliver drugs and CAR-T to the tumor site will need to be developed and test the therapeutic mix on more complex tumor models that allow to anticipate and evaluate the immune and inflammatory response in patients. The preliminary results of the study are encouraging – concludes Locatelli, director of experimental and precision medicine of the Bambino Gesu -. The new treatment strategy has provided promising pre-clinical results and could represent the first step in successfully treating a proportion of patients suffering from this terrible form of cancer. The Child Jesus research was supported by Children with Cancer UK, AIRC, Ministry of Health, AIFA, Mia Neri Foundation, Heal Foundation, DIPG Collaborative and Veronesi Foundation.