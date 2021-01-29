Ino Yamanaka is one of the kunoichis of the Leaf Village and we see her appear both in Naruto, like in Naruto shippudenFrom the beginning it is also considered one of the most beautiful, but it was not until the second part of the anime that we saw it fully blossom.

A metaphor they always choose to describe the evolution of Ino because her family owns a flower shop, the same one that inherits and takes care of during Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Ino He is also one of those favorite characters in the world of cosplay when we talk about kunoichis in Naruto, but rarely do we see such impressive tributes as the one we will show you below.

Ino is ready to face the enemy

Is about Sasha holland, better known as Shirogane sama who you can find under the same name in Instagram (@shirogane_sama) and that many recognize for his work as a professional cosplayer.

A couple of days ago he shared his version of Ino Yamanaka in cosplay with all the maturity he acquired during Naruto shippuden, and we are surprised by the physical resemblance he achieved, especially in his face and his hair loss.

In addition to perfectly replicating her mission outfit in its characteristic violet hue, with the net accessories on the arms.

The best of this publication are the words of the cosplayer, who revealed that since she was a child Ino She was always one of her favorite characters and she wanted to look like her when she grew up; which he was able to achieve thanks to cosplay.

The full session is only available to members of your Patreon, but shared a look at Instagram, and promised to upload more this character soon.



