Two students at Al Wasl University in Dubai have designed a smart belt to protect against drowning, with the aim of reducing accidents of drowning while swimming, especially for children, in order to achieve safety and save lives.

The two students, Marwa Khaled Al-Mustaki and Hajar Abdel Nasser Saleh, stated that the smart belt is worn around the waist of the person who wants to swim, whether in the pools or the sea, and the belt does not represent an excessive burden, as it is characterized by light weight and ease of use.

The two students added that the belt has a button that can be pressed when feeling threatened, to immediately push the owner up and protect him from drowning, in addition to the GPS tracking feature, to facilitate tracking the person in any location in the sea, and to reach him with ease.

The two students stated that they used inexpensive materials in the manufacture of the smart belt, which makes it suitable for everyone and all age groups, in addition to the fact that workers in the Coast Guard and human frogs can benefit from it, in addition to that it encourages swimming.

They explained that the belt contains a sponge covered with a waterproofing material, and attached to loops, between which a rope extends to the other end of the belt. In just a few seconds.

The two students pointed out that, through their project, they aimed to provide a service to the community, which can contribute to saving lives, especially since from time to time cases of drowning appear among children while swimming. The belt is lightweight, easy to use and suitable for all ages.



