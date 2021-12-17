A citizen student, studying computer engineering at the American University of Sharjah, has designed a wireless power transmission system for electric vehicles, with the aim of charging cars with electricity while driving non-stop, which helps reduce the carbon footprint, reduce time lost during charging, and achieve high efficiency in energy transfer.

Student Fatima Khalil Al Hosani told Emirates Today that the idea of ​​the project is to wirelessly charge an electric vehicle through dynamic wireless energy transmission, which allows vehicles to charge while driving without stopping, explaining that charging through this design is carried out on the principle of magnetic induction by including Inductive charging coils in the streets that will create a magnetic field by passing an electric current through it, and send energy to another coil to receive it, to induce the voltage in the coil of the electric car, and this system also allows vehicles to exchange energy.

Al Hosani won the award for the best individual project for the advanced stage in the field of technology, at the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival organized by the Ministry of Education at the Dubai Festival Arena, and received the award from the Minister of State for Public Education, Jamila Al Muhairi, in the presence of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Sarah Al Amiri, and the Minister of State. For Foreign Trade, Thani Al-Zeyoudi, and the Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak.



