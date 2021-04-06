Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – Dr. Hamad Al-Ghafri, Director General of the National Rehabilitation Center, said: “For the second year in a row, the world celebrates World Health Day in the midst of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic. More on what this epidemic is and how to deal with it.

Over the course of a whole year, the medical and health community, locally and internationally, was able to absorb the challenge, lay the foundations for facing it and try to take advantage of the opportunities it brought for the sake of developing capabilities, services and scientific innovations.

He continued: “We cannot ignore the side effects caused by this epidemic, the most important of which was the psychological aspect and the behavioral impact on individuals. At a time when some people were able to develop their behaviors and abilities, there were negative effects on the psychological health and behavioral habits of many. Our goal in the National Rehabilitation Center during this pandemic is represented in two main topics, namely, developing initiatives to prevent the risks of addiction, and providing innovative tools for dealing with addiction patients who receive treatment.

He added: “The slogan of this year for World Health Day, which was“ Establishing a world with greater justice and health, ”is not just a ceremonial slogan, but rather the principle that we were keen to achieve in the National Rehabilitation Center at the level of our patients, in terms of providing our services to all Addiction patients who are reviewing the center during the pandemic according to the highest levels and using the latest technology, and this slogan also formed the principle adopted by the wise leadership of the UAE, through its keenness to provide a helping hand to the majority of countries of the world, by providing health, medical and humanitarian aid that would support The health systems of the countries of the world to overcome this challenge ».