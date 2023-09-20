The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund stressed the importance of partnership with employers regarding the process of paying and collecting retirement contributions in order to preserve the rights of citizens registered with the Fund, pointing to its constant endeavor to develop smart and innovative methods that contribute to increasing the rate of employers’ compliance with the retirement law and the Fund’s requirements. It facilitates the process of paying subscriptions on time, and provides all the data and information that helps entities take and make decisions.

The Fund pointed out that one of the most important systems it provides to employers is the “smart subscriptions” system, which is a system that includes all the data of the insured registered with the entity to give it the opportunity to provide updates and changes to the subscriptions (if any) during the month, provided that the system is based on this data. By preparing the initial invoice for the monthly subscriptions due from the employer without any effort on the part of the entity.

The Fund explained that the smart subscriptions system also provides employers with an integrated data platform shared with the Fund that ensures high accuracy and supports decision-making and conducting studies, as it allows decision-makers in employers to access the smart subscriptions panel on the Fund’s electronic portal, which contains all the details related to employers’ subscriptions. Work, and the most important changes made by the entity and their impact on the value of monthly subscriptions.

The Fund stated that it provides employers with the service of paying monthly retirement contributions by direct debit from the employer’s bank account, via the “direct debit channel,” with the aim of facilitating the process of paying the monthly retirement contributions amounts on time and accurately matching the value to be paid based on the invoice issued to the employer. Thus, it saves the employer time and effort and avoids accumulating any additional amounts due to delay in payment.

The Director General of Retirement Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, stressed the continuation of efforts aimed at providing the best digital solutions through various channels, to improve the services provided to customers in general, and employers in particular, as they are among the Fund’s most important partners.

Al-Hammadi said: “The smart methods provided by the Fund for paying retirement contributions have contributed to solving all the administrative challenges related to the process of paying retirement contributions that employers previously faced, as the process has become completely digital, which contributes to increasing employers’ compliance with the requirements of the Fund and the Retirement Law and thus Preserving the rights of citizens.