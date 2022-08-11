Dubai (Etihad)

As part of the “Innovative Summer” activities, continuing until August 26, Dubai Design District presents a variety of interactive and creative activities and workshops for children, thus enhancing Dubai’s position as a global center for various sectors of design, arts and creativity.

graffiti art

The graffiti art workshop covers various styles and forms of this global art, with the aim of introducing children to the history of graffiti and how some other arts have influenced its development. The workshop is a destination for children to unleash their creativity, on Sunday, August 14.

sustainable robotics

Junk Bot, a startup company, presents a workshop to teach children how to recycle waste and turn it into robots within two hours of creativity. The session also includes an interactive session to answer questions for half an hour, on Sunday, August 14.

wall creations

As part of the “Innovative Summer” activities, Dubai Design District dedicates a large wall of art, allowing children to draw and unleash creativity and innovations, until Friday, August 26.

hip hop lessons

Dance It Forward offers kids art classes covering a variety of styles every Saturday in August.

Dubai Design District is considered a destination for creatives and entrepreneurs, and through its summer program, it provides opportunities for creatives of all ages to exchange ideas, share creativity and inspiration.

The neighborhood is one of the TECOM Group’s creative clusters, dedicated to design, fashion, architecture and art.