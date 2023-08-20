The COP28 Presidency affirmed that the “COP28 Program of the Conference of the Parties on Food Systems and Agriculture” aims to strengthen efforts to transform global food and agricultural systems, increase commitment to scaling up solutions, focus investment and strengthen partnerships towards transformative ideas, and encourage all countries of the world to sign the “Leaders’ Declaration on Food Systems Food, Agriculture and Climate Action.” By signing this declaration, countries will commit to transforming food systems and pledge to pursue innovative and ambitious solutions to food-related issues.

Through its programme, the COP28 Presidency calls on a range of stakeholders, businesses, farmers’ organizations, producer organizations and other non-state actors in the food and agricultural sectors to accelerate existing initiatives across food systems, agriculture and climate action, through production, consumption and addressing food loss and waste.

The partnership includes more than 15 leading CEOs, and includes actors at every stage of the agricultural process, from production to consumption and financing.

As part of this collaboration, a pioneering initiative was launched to promote the widespread adoption of regenerative agriculture in the growing food landscape, and agricultural regions through commitment to purchase and investment.

The initiative will be co-chaired by UN High-Level Climate Change Icons, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).