The lack of effective antibiotics against bacteria resistant to available therapies causes 11,000 deaths every year in Italy alone. In 2050, resistant infections will become the leading cause of death in the world. Already today, bacterial or fungal infections are the primary or associated cause of death in almost half of cancer patients. How can we reverse the trend? By investing in innovation with innovative antibiotics, such as reserves, but this research is not very attractive. The measures to manage the emergency are at the center of the G7 Health 2024 and the talk in which Massimo Andreoni, scientific director, Simit, Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases; Nicola Silvestris, national secretary Aiom, Italian Association of Medical Oncology and Guido Rasi, full professor of Microbiology and clinical microbiology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, former executive director, Ema and consultant to the Minister of Health, will participate.